Chiquis Rivera opens her coat and looks more than her stockings | Instagram

Chiquis Rivera has done it again !, the daughter of the Diva de la Banda Jenni Rivera She has been empowered once again with a photo shoot where she looks really stunning and she shows off her coat in the best way, open and out of place.

Janney Marin Rivera She knows very well how to capture the attention of Internet users and she stole quite a few sighs with a couple of photographs where her beautiful legs and curvy figure have become protagonists.

Singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She took advantage of the advertising of the beauty brand for which she is an ambassador to bring out her beauty to the fullest and posed with a Hollywood-style coat that in no way prevented her from showing off her imposing anatomy to social networks.

It may interest you: Chiquis Rivera confesses he fell in love with a woman, she was his girlfriend

In an open coat, this is how the businesswoman was able to take pictures showing her famous curves, her legs in their entirety and much of her charms wrapped in a beautiful corset full of glitters and stones and white interiors. Chiquis Rivera complemented her image with the most glamorous makeup and hairstyle and transparent sneakers.

What stood out the most in the images that give the total air to winter, snow, Christmas and more, in addition to the famous Chiquis silhouette, was her beautiful smile, because the artist did not allow herself to smile in the images.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF CHIQUIS HERE

Chiquis Rivera opens her coat and shows off more than her stockings. Photo: Instagram.

The photographs were shared on his official Instagram account 13 hours ago and have exceeded 80 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image They took the opportunity to get fire emojis to the ex of the also singer Lorenzo Méndez.

Chiquis recently surprised when he went out to beg Lorenzo, but outside of what many would think, the famous one who begs him is that he already signs the divorce, since he should have come to sign for a couple of months.

Faced with questions that if the former vocalist of La Original had not come to sign, it would be because he is still in love with Jenni Rivera’s daughter, she herself answered that it is something she does not know; however he insisted that he must sign. The singer was also questioned if the cause could be the payment that she should make, to which she replied that this is something that the law established and not something that she is asking for.