It is becoming increasingly difficult for the rupture between the five children of the singer Jenni Rivera and her sister, Rosie – designated as the executor of her inheritance – to be restored.

The family break occurred when Johnny, Jenni Rivera’s youngest son, requested through a lawyer and supported by his four brothers: Chiquis, Jenicka, Jacqie and Michael, an accounting of the administration of the inheritance left by the diva of the regional Mexican music at the time of his tragic death.

“We hired a lawyer to find out how the finances of the businesses and the fund my mother left behind were. As a beneficiary, Johnny has the right to request it and my aunt Rosie had the obligation to give us that information annually, but she never did (…) and when we asked for it, a great stir was created and we did not understand why ”, revealed Chiquis Rivera in his podcast Chiquis and Chill, where he explained that his uncle Juan, who was helping Rosie in the administration of the inheritance, was also upset.

Although Rosie Rivera has expressed sadness on social networks about the distancing of her nephews, Chiquis made it clear that she prefers to keep her distance from her uncles.

“I am not mad at them, I am disappointed. I’m sorry if this has caused you pain, but we just needed to ask questions. It is sad because since my mother died we have been living in hell (…) I have tried to be well with my family and to obtain their approval, but it has been very difficult for them to feel proud of me “, said the singer, 36 years.

And so that there are no doubts, he recently uploaded a phrase to his Instagram stories that represents what he thinks about what it means to forgive. “Forgiveness does not mean that you have to rebuild the relationship to show how capable you are to forgive. Sometimes the best you can do and all you should do is break free and send them your best from afar, ”he wrote.

For her part, Rosie Rivera has revealed that for years she maintained a toxic loyalty to her family, which ended up damaging her marriage. “Today my husband is my priority and that is how it should be (…) the way I had of relating to my family was not healthy for them or for me,” he explained in a video uploaded to his Instagram account, where he explained that he sometimes rejected Spending time with her husband to prioritize her sister Jenni or her brother Lupillo.

After the bankruptcy, now it will be Jacqie Rivera who will manage the fortune left by her mother. According to Chiquis’s statements, the five brothers have big plans for their mother’s brand, and among the projects that they would be evaluating for the future, it is worth making a film that shows their mother as she was.

