Chiquis Rivera is happy with a new project. The singer will premiere this Thursday the program Lo Mejor de Ti with Chiquis Rivera, which will be broadcast on the Universo television channel of the NBC network. In space, the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, will not only be in charge of the conduction, but will also be the executive producer.

“Behind each face there is a story and in each story an opportunity. With a team of experts we will give useful and accessible advice. We are going to transform lives from the inside out, ”says the contestant on NBC’s reality show The Riveras.

The singer explains that in this new facet she will be able to do what most fills her heart. “My passion is making people happy. The best of you with Chiquis is part of my mission, to be able to help others. I have always been taught that the blessings that God gives us must be shared. I know that I cannot do it alone and that is why with my team of experts we will help transform the lives of some people to fulfill their dreams. I am very happy with this new stage of my life ”.

The television program has several professionals, each one specialized in different areas, and together they will focus on helping to regain the confidence necessary to succeed and get ahead. “Feel good, live healthy and look amazing inside and out. With the right attitude, real transformation is possible. There is nothing better than discovering the best version of you, ”says the 36-year-old artist.

Chiquis revealed how valuable his team is in this new challenge. “There is a very beautiful energy between all of us and we do not understand, we all have the same mission, which is to bring out the best in people,” he stressed.

In a preview of the program you can see part of the first story that will be developed, with which Chiquis admits she feels quite represented. “It is about an 18-year-old girl who, due to life’s blows, had to become an adult very quickly. Something that I understand because I had to become the mother of my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers ”.

Everything indicates that this new project will not take Chiquis away from music. On her Instagram account she continues to promote her new single titled “Mi problema”, which begins with inspiring words from the artist. “Life is full of lessons. So do not regret the decisions you make, because there are no bad decisions, there are only teachings ”.

