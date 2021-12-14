.

Until recently, Chiquis Rivera confessed that she was afraid of being a mother, mainly because she feared that motherhood would affect her career. However, her courtship with photographer Emilio Sánchez has made her change her mind.

On the recent broadcast of her Chiquis and Chill podcast, the 36-year-old singer announced that she no longer uses any contraceptive method. “I will try to get pregnant naturally with my current partner, I am not using anything to prevent a pregnancy, if it happens it is because it had to be,” he revealed to the surprise of his fans.

On the other hand, the artist related that as plan B she will freeze her eggs, in case she cannot get pregnant naturally or if in the future, for example, her brother Johnny wants to become a father with his partner.

“I think I should have frozen my eggs earlier, the earlier it is done the better (…) the clock is ticking and I don’t want to regret it in the future for not having done it,” he explained.

During the program, Chiquis interviewed Shahin Ghadir, her doctor, who pointed out that the ideal is for women to freeze their eggs between the ages of 20 and 27, since it is the stage of greatest fertility.

In the broadcast, the businesswoman and television host confessed that she suffers from endometriosis, a disease that reduces the chances of getting pregnant. “I had never commented on this, but they discovered endometriosis and I also have a cyst on an ovary. That is why I did not freeze my eggs before, since if I ingested food hormones plus the cyst, “he explained.

So in love

In previous statements made on her Chiquis and Chill podcast, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter revealed that she has never been so happy with a partner as she is now. Emilio Sánchez, 29, has also declared himself in love with the artist.

“He makes me happy, Emilio has made me think more than I ever thought in my life about having children. He would be a wonderful father and I would feel safe marrying him and having children with him. He is the chosen one, every day he teaches me something new. (…) Emilio does not have children and wants to have them “, revealed the interpreter of” Anyone “.

Emilio Sánchez was born in Santa Monica, CA, he is a photographer and director. He has photographed various models and celebrities. The couple met in 2020 during a photo session for the video of the song “Jolene”, by Chiquis. At that time Chiquis was still related to Lorenzo Méndez. However, once single, this year he met Sánchez again at a party for singer Becky G, and they immediately became inseparable.

