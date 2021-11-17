.

Chiquis Rivera premiered her own podcast called Chiquis and Chill, which will air every Monday. During the broadcast, the 36-year-old singer revealed how she met her current boyfriend, photographer Emilio Sánchez, and how happy she feels by his side.

The first time I saw him was in May 2020, in a photoshoot for the video of the song Jolene. My ex (Lorenzo Méndez) had moved and I was very sad. During the photoshoot I found him handsome, I liked his eyes, and I told him so. He was very respectful and professional. He asked me where my partner was and I told him that we had separated. I was not prepared for another relationship and everything was there “, said the interpreter of” Anyone “.

According to Chiquis, shortly after he returned with Lorenzo Méndez to try to rebuild their relationship, until finally on September 20 they separated permanently.

“I was very depressed and gave myself a few months to heal. I was a time in Tulum, Mexico, where I was born. I meditated, I was at sea and I came back renewed. On March 1 I decided to go back to dating and I started to find out about a dating app, but at that moment Emilio rang the doorbell, he was invited to Becky G’s birthday party, which was at my house, “said the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera.

From that moment Chiquis affirms that they were inseparable. “The first kiss was very nice and soft, he put me against the wall, I really liked it. We talked all night, I felt like we had known each other for a lifetime, ”she said about her 29-year-old boyfriend. “Emilio makes me feel things that I never felt before, there are no pressures, what we have is very authentic,” he added.

During the podcast broadcast, Emilio Sánchez was interviewed by Chiquis. “What I like most about your physique are your cheeks, and your way of being how genuine you are in public and in private, and that you want to make as many people as possible happy. You motivate me to be the best person possible ”, revealed the photographer.

Regarding what she likes the least about Chiquis, Sánchez explained that sometimes, in her eagerness to worry so much about others, she forgets about herself. “I wish you would take more time for yourself,” he stressed to his girlfriend.

According to Sánchez, from the beginning of their relationship he knew that Chiquis was the one. “I knew immediately that he wanted to make the relationship official,” he concluded.