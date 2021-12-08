

Chiquis Rivera revealed details of the time her mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera, thought she had slept with her husband, Esteban Loaiza. These statements by Chiquis come to light just two days before the nine-year anniversary of the tragic accident in which the Mexican singer died.

According to what they say in Suelta La Sopa, Chiquis said in his podcast that he just received the email from his mother and read the part in which he accused her of having been intimately related with Esteban Loaiza, He threw his cell phone on the floor and ran to find Jenni.

After that situation, Jenni would have blocked Chiquis from all sides and removed her from the inheritance, so she was in search of professional help to deal with everything that was happening at that time in her life. The therapist let her know that she should continue with her life despite the circumstance. Two weeks later, the tragic accident that ended the life of Jenni Rivera occurred.

In Suelta La Sopa they highlight that Chiquis commented that what gave him strength and courage to continue with his life after having lost his mother they were his brothers.

A few weeks ago when Jaylah Hope, Jenni Rivera’s first granddaughter and Jacqie Rivera’s daughter, had her birthday, Chiquis dedicated a few brief but heartfelt words to her mother.

“My Jaylah Hope: Thank you for coming into our life 12 years ago and turning it around for the better. You made wela Jenni so happy. I’ve never seen her so in love before, ”he said in the post where he congratulated his niece on her 12th birthday.

He also added the comments of the publication: “I miss my mom and Jacob Yebale so much that it hurts.”

Jenni never fails to be present at the most important moments in her family’s life. This was also seen on Jacqie Rivera’s birthday, where the decoration featured a life-size poster of Jenni Rivera surrounded by white and yellow balloons while a group of mariachis and Jacqie herself sang.

