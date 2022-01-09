In the middle of the battle between various members of the Rivera family around the fate of the inheritance that the famous singer left Jenni Rivera, his eldest daughter Janney Marin Rivera, better known as ‘Chiquis’, released a unreleased video of his mother in which he reveals what his true relationship with her was like and how important it was in his life.

The 36-year-old interpreter also surprised her millions of followers by sharing an emotional recording in which ‘Chiquis’ is seen helping her mother to get ready moments before a presentation.

In the images, of which the exact place and date of the event are unknown, a young Jenni can be seen preparing for a show while being assisted by her daughter, who answers the calls and helps her with the wardrobe.

Along with the video, Chiquis wrote a message making clear the strong bond that united her with the Diva de la Banda and how her mother was her main motivation to become the woman she is today.

“I share with you this unpublished video that describes how long we already were and we continue to be a team (…) Thank you, Mommy, for teaching me to work, go upside down and be productive in everything. You were a tough teacher, but I wouldn’t change a thing. Being your assistant and working alongside you was my favorite place to be. I miss you, “he wistfully expressed on his Instagram account.

The story behind the lawsuit between ‘Chiquis’ and Rosie Rivera

This publication comes after Chiquis broke the silence and accused his aunt, Rosie rivera, of having concealed the theft of 80 thousand dollars that existed in one of Jenni Rivera’s companies.

“I just realized that a couple of years ago someone was stealing from Jenni Rivera Fashion, someone very close to Rosie, and Rosie knew it,” he said in a video that blew up the family drama.

In this video, lasting more than 20 minutes, Chiquis pointed out to her aunt that she had allowed this embezzlement when she was executive director of her sister’s companies and although she said that she did not seek to damage her image, she does want the truth to be known, well Jenni would have wanted it.

For her part, Rosie Rivera has denied the accusations and has said that she does not need to defend herself against the accusations because there is nothing to hide.

“They’re saying, ‘Rosie, what’s your side? What are you going to say? What are you going to answer?’ My answer is that I am not going to answer, that I do not give time to those things, that I am not going to enter the circus that the media enjoy so much. I have not done it, I am not going to do it, it is not my style, “he said in the clip.

This conflict is also part of the fight that the members of the Rivera family maintain around the millionaire inheritance that Jenni Rivera left to her children and brothers, since Chiquis recently sent an audit to her uncles Rosie and Juan Rivera, who are those responsible for managing the fortune of the late band singer.

After the results of this process were known, Chiquis declared in a video that she and her brothers were victims of a robbery of the inheritance that their mother had left them.

