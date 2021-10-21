.

The multifaceted singer and television host Chiquis Rivera confessed that she prefers to sing to heartbreak and said that if she had to dedicate a song to a bad man it would be the song she just released, “My Problem.”

The artist dazzled during her participation in the Nuestra Belleza Latina show, wearing a tight golden jumpsuit with silver details, which highlighted her curves. On the occasion he sang his new single Mi Problema.

In the television space, the Chiquis participated very animatedly in the section The Play List, with Gabriel Coronel. In the dynamic, the conductor asked him what song of his creation he recommended to listen to in certain situations.

What song should I listen to to clean the house? “Completely,” said the singer. Then Gabriel Coronel asked him which one would be the one to dedicate to a bad man, to which Chiquis stated that he had many, and then explained that the most appropriate would be “My Problem.”

“I love singing about heartbreak. I don’t like to sing a lot about love, but a new love song is coming, “he said.

The artist is very dedicated to work with various projects underway. Last Thursday he debuted his new television program Lo Mejor de Ti with Chiquis Rivera, which will be broadcast every Thursday on NBC Universo at 9pm 8pm central.

“It’s about transforming starting from the heart outwards. With everything I have had to live in my life I have also taken therapy sessions and have a life couch, but change must start in the heart and mind, and leave the past behind. Many people have to think “she is on television, she is a singer and she does not have sad days”, and it is not like that, I have lived many things. I thought he loved me and he loved me, but I really didn’t learn it well until 2 years ago and there are days that are difficult. Self-love is very important, “he said in an interview with Telemundo.

Just before the premiere of her show, the artist did a live on Instagram to interact with her followers while they did her makeup. “I am without extensions in my hair and with a very natural look,” he said, showing himself in the middle of a hairstyle and makeup session.

In recent statements to promote her new television show, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter confessed that she became the mother of her brothers when she was 10 years old, because her mother had to work a lot. “I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers,” he said.