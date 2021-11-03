.

Chiquis Rivera unleashed a barrage of comments on her Instagram account after posting a video with the step by step of her transformation into a mutant villain. The singer and television host was inspired by the idea of ​​one of her nieces to give life to Mystique, the character of X-Men.

Showing off her curves and only the bottom part of a swimsuit, the artist underwent a body paint or professional body painting, impacting her more than 4.9 million followers. “Not all superheroes wear capes! #Mystique Costume Inspired by niece Luna Bear. I want her to think I’m cool lol ”(Not all superheroes wear a cape! Mystique costume inspired by my niece Luna Bear. I want her to think I’m cool)”, he wrote on his official account.

The video of her transformation into a mutant villain shocked her followers:

“Best Halloween Costume of the Year”, “I love it!” and “Wow! You look so good “, were some of the comments of his followers. Even her friend, the stylist and judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina (Univisión), Jomari Goyso, commented on the artist: “How fine my cousin”.

The 36-year-old singer is full of professional projects, and these days she drew attention for the great coincidence that occurred on October 29, when she released her new single “Anyone”. This, because on the same day, her ex-husband the singer, 34 years old, Lorenzo Méndez, released the song “Baílame suavecito”, along with Jessica Díaz, her dance partner on the Telemundo reality show, Así se Baila, and with whom he has been romantically linked.

Faced with the coincidence, there were those who blamed Chiquis for trying to boycott her ex-husband. However, the singer’s followers quickly came out to defend her, presenting evidence that proved that she had announced the premiere of her song long before Méndez.

A complicated love

Chiquis had a 4-year relationship with Méndez. After 3 years of dating, they got married in June 2019. However, after a little more than 1 year of marriage, in September 2020, they separated.

Although they declared that the breakup had been friendly, after a short while, Rosa Rivera, Chiquis’s grandmother, revealed on her YouTube channel that her granddaughter had told her that Méndez hit her.

Faced with the commotion caused by Doña Rosa’s statements, the American singer totally denied having attacked Chiquis.

