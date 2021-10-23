.

During his participation in the podcast of his good friend, the stylist Jomari Goyso called “Sin Rodeos”, Chiquis Rivera confirmed that he sold his house in Los Angeles and that he will go to live in Miami. Jenni Rivera’s daughter clarified that she has not moved yet, but that she will soon.

The singer lived at her home in Los Angeles for four years, and several times uploaded videos showing the interior of the house. He even took a detailed tour of his huge walking closet.

After being asked about what she will take from the house that she will soon leave, the singer and television host stressed that she wants a new beginning. “I don’t want to take anything from the house, just my clothes, and I’ll leave all the memories and the parties I had there, and everything bad too. I know it is time for this change and I know that it is going to propel me to the next level in my life, ”he stated.

Everything indicates that Jenni Rivera’s daughter has already made the decision to live in Miami. “I love Miami. Before I didn’t like it that much, I don’t like the heat that much, but I feel very sexy in this city. I think I’ll start with an apartment here, ”she revealed after explaining that she loves Los Angeles, CA, but the city sold her out.

“Los Angeles is a somewhat superficial city and the importance of living in the moment is forgotten a bit, even so, I love Los Angeles, but I feel like I need to shake myself,” he said about the change it will make.

After being asked about the biggest lesson she has learned in recent times, the artist stated that she must stop wanting to control everything. “You have to let things happen. Before, I always wanted to protect, care, be a control, and I have learned that you should live and let live, ”she explained after highlighting that one of the aspects that has cost her the most to improve is to stop being so aware of her siblings.

“Since my mother died I assumed the role of matriarch. Until today I worry about them. My life couch tells me that I should cut the thread, but I don’t think I can do it, I’m trying ”, he said.

In recent statements made by Chiquis on her Instagram, on the occasion of the announcement of her new book Invincible, the artist pointed out that despite everything bad that has happened in her life, she has never been victimized. “I have come to this world to prosper, not to be a victim of what I have lived through. I don’t like to lose: if I don’t win, I learn… and that’s what makes me INVINCIBLE. If I can do it, you can too! ”He stressed.