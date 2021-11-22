.

Ever since Chiquis Rivera decided to give herself a new chance in love and launch herself into a passionate romance with 29-year-old photographer Emilio Sánchez, she has been seen to be happy and resplendent. However, not everything has been rosy in their new relationship.

During the broadcast of the second chapter of her Chiquis and Chill podcast, entitled “I’m not single anymore” (I’m not single anymore), the 36-year-old singer confessed that when she had been dating Sánchez for a month, a friend discovered that the photographer was on a dating app.

“I immediately asked Emilio if it was true that he had a profile on that dating application and he said yes,” said the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera. According to Chiquis, the photographer explained that he did not consider that this application was necessarily for dating, however, the fact gave him the ride that Chiquis needed to clarify the terms of their relationship.

“I asked him if we were really dating exclusively, and he said yes,” added the artist, who before beginning a relationship with Sánchez had considered looking for a partner in the same application.

“In March of this year, I arrived determined to give myself a new chance in love, after spending a healing vacation in Tulum, Mexico. And I learned from a paid application that several people I knew had given very good results, even a friend met her husband in that application, but I could not upload my profile, because that same day I met Emilio again at a party birthday and it all started ”, he revealed.

A rebirth

After his break with the singer Lorenzo Méndez, with whom he had a relationship of four and a half years, and from whom he has not yet been able to divorce, Chiquis confessed that he had moments of great sadness. But this was not an impediment to, after living his mourning, trying to meet a new love.

“During my months of being single I received many invitations to go out from men and women, also from a rapper. They sent me messages saying that they would like to meet me, that they found me sexy, but I’m shy about dating, and I never accepted. Even from Snapchat they sent me photos of intimate parts, “he said, after stating that now that he is in a relationship, his followers have been very respectful.

Finally the artist revealed that she is absolutely happy with Sánchez. “I love Emilio and I want to tell the world. He is the one ”he concluded.

