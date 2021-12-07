. Chiquis Rivera got his face tattooed like Tekashi 69?

Chiquis Rivera is always giving something to talk about, and this time the singer drew attention on social networks due to a photograph in which she wore her face with several “tattooed” words, which reminded many of rapper Tekashi 69.

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera shared the image, in which she wore her porcelain skin with the words “highlight” and “contour” on various parts of her face, but it was not about real tattoos, but impressions to promote her makeup brand.

Chiquis, who also wore makeup lips and basic brushstrokes, used the beautiful photography to advertise her Beflawless products.

“Our exclusive Trio palette is designed to fix, perfect and illuminate. ✨ Just get it for $ 14 today! ”Was the comment with which the artist accompanied the photo. “This palette comes in 3 skin tone options and it perfectly adheres to any skin tone.”

Chiquis explained that the makeup that she showed off in the image was the work of medium and dark tones, and shared the link where people can purchase the products.

“In this look we are setting the scene with the MEDIUM PERFECTING PALETTE – TRIO and contouring with the DARK – TRIO PERFECTING PALETTE”, commented Lupillo Rivera’s niece. “Get it today with only 60% DISCOUNT!

🛍 beflawless.com “.

After the publication of Chiquis Rivera, the comments of her fans did not wait, and soon they filled the singer’s networks with all kinds of messages.

“Bella”, “Wonderful”, “fabulous”, “how beautiful your tattoos” were some of the phrases expressed by the followers of the interpreter.

But not everyone praised the beauty of the artist, and there were those who attacked her for having used many filters in the photograph, which made the image of the young woman lose completely the naturalness.

“Who is she ????”, “Did you remove the padding from your lips and cheeks?”, “Why don’t you accept yourself as you are? You don’t even look like you !! 🤦🏼‍♀️😵‍ ”and“ it looks like that makeup is good because it does work miracles ”, some netizens commented. “Why do you do a lot of Photoshop if you are a large size it does not matter. You don’t have to be ashamed 😑 ”, added another.

Beflawles is Chiquis’s brand with her friend Judi Castro, about which she says on her official page: “We started BeFlawless LLC on March 16, 2016 and we are proud to be recognized as a remarkable line in the beauty industry. This is our family and with all our hearts we have a deep passion for the development of each product we produce (…) We want all our customers to be able to look as good as they feel, at any age ”.

