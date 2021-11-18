.

Chiquis is enjoying a splendid stage in her life. After her noisy break with Lorenzo Méndez, with whom she had a relationship of four and a half years – and from whom she has not yet been able to divorce – the singer affirms that she went through a period of great pain, but within months of their separation. official, he decided to give himself a chance in love again and began a passionate romance with photographer Emilio Sánchez.

Speaking recently on her newly released podcast Chiquis and Chill, she revealed that she is considering marrying and having children with the 29-year-old photographer. “He makes me happy, Emilio has made me think more than I ever thought in my life about having children. He would be a wonderful father and I would feel safe marrying him and having children with him. He is the chosen one, every day he teaches me something new ”, revealed the interpreter of“ Anyone ”.

The artist emphasized that, despite the fact that her boyfriend is younger than her, he is a very mature man. “Emilio does not have children and wants to have them. When I found out that he was younger than me, I was upset, I had never been in a relationship with a man so many years younger, “explained the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera.

Despite having great prospects for their relationship, Chiquis stressed that he wants to go slow and avoid making the same mistakes in the past. “I have learned that I want to live in the present moment and now he is the chosen one. I’m still healing things from my past, I’m in therapy, and I want to heal first before taking a more important step. He understands it, there are no pressures, “he said after stating” I love Emilio and I want the world to know it. “

Emilio Sánchez was born in Santa Monica, CA, he is a photographer and director. He has photographed various models and celebrities. The couple met in 2020 during a photo session for the video of the song “Jolene”, by Chiquis, and this year they met again at a party with the singer Becky G.

That was not the only time that both have worked together, in October the artist released the video for the song “Anyone”, which was directed by Sánchez.

“From our first date I felt as if we had known each other for a lifetime. We spent the whole night talking and dancing. He makes me feel things that I had never felt before, “said the singer on her podcast.

During the podcast broadcast, Chiquis took the opportunity to make a live phone call with Emilio, and asked him what his first impression had been when he met her. “I felt that you had a lot of energy and that attracted me a lot, I felt an immense gravitational pull,” Sánchez confessed.