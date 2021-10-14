.

Singer and songwriter Janney Rivera, better known as Chiquis Rivera, has opened her heart in her new television program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis Rivera”, with emotional words about her early motherhood.

In a preview of the first chapter of the production, which premieres today on NBC Universo, the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, confessed that she became the mother of her brothers when she was 10 years old.

His statements were made after learning the story of one of the first participants in his program: a young woman who “had to become an adult before her time due to life’s blows,” and whom the program’s team of professionals will help by providing the tools to succeed in life.

“I understand it, because I had to become the mother of my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt like I had to live my life for my brothers, ”said Chiquis, who in addition to hosting the show is making her debut as an executive producer.

Second mother

La Chiquis is the oldest of 5 siblings, Jacqueline, Michael, Jenicka and Juan Ángel. While she was alive, her mother Jenni Rivera, on several occasions related that Chiquis became her right hand from a very young age, helping her raise her children while she worked. Even her brothers have recognized on more than one occasion that they see their older sister as a second mother.

A multifaceted career

Chiquis Rivera, currently 36, was 27 when her mother tragically died, and to date she has no biological children. She began her artistic career in 2014, after releasing her first single entitled “Paloma Blanca”, and since then she has developed several professional facets, being a businesswoman, composer, participant of the reality show “The Riveras” and now debuting as an executive producer and host of his own television show.

“I am very happy with this new stage of my life. My passion is making people happy. “The Best of you with Chiquis” is part of my mission, to be able to help others. They have always instilled in me that the blessings that God gives us must be shared. I know that I cannot do it alone and that is why with my team of experts we will help transform people’s lives to fulfill their dreams ”, he recently revealed after emphasizing that together with his team they will help improve the lives of men and women.

“Feel good, live healthy and look amazing inside and out. With the right attitude, real transformation is possible. There is nothing better than discovering the best version of you ”, he points out in the promotion of the space.