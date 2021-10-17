Chiquis Rivera wears a black micro body and boasts it proudly | Instagram

The famous singer of ranchera music Chiquis Rivera shared a Photo recently where she is wearing a striking black bodysuit, which by the way is extremely tiny.

Probably in some of the ads on your social networks you will have noticed some clothes that have become “fashionable”.

Which is by the way the new trend in bodysuits that has been appearing constantly and that now celebrities of music, fashion, actresses and any star has been wearing today, are the new slim bodys almost right at the waist.

This type of clothing seems to have become extremely popular and if you thought that a curvy girl could not use them, it was precisely Chiquis Rivera placeholder image who gave us a great example.

The garment she is wearing is black, which is characterized by being extremely narrow in the front so much that it could barely cover its parts, however she decided to wear it and carry it as a whole diva of the band, a nickname that belonged to her mom Jenni Rivera.

Janney Marín Rivera better known as Chiquis Rivera has focused not only on her music, she has also done so with her makeup and perfume line, she is a businesswoman.

Something in which she has been standing out for a long time is also in her phase as a model, apparently she is doing quite well and she does it like a professional.

In her photo from two days ago, she is posing on an escalator, wearing white platform ankle boots, a black bodysuit and on top of it a black blazer with patterns in blue, pink and purple colors, as well as a pink hat.

In his description he mentions that if it is not liked by someone in particular, it does not seem to interest him and that fortunately for self-love it is not a requirement.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image Lorenzo Méndez’s ex-wife who currently participates in the program “Así se Baila” alongside Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, has shown that it is not important to be liked by anyone and despite what other people might think about her, it is not he cares at all.

Much of the 4,137 comments that she has so far from her fans and netizens, give her their support and affirm that she looks beautiful and also value her courage in wearing clothes that a curvy girl would not usually wear.