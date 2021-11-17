.

Chiquis Rivera’s love life has not gone unnoticed. The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman has had long and intense love relationships. Here we tell you some details of the men who have stolen the heart of the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera.

Angel del Villar

In 2011, the owner and executive director of the DEL Records label, now 41 years old, conquered Chiquis and they lived a romance that lasted 4 and a half years.

At the beginning, the Mexican had to face the disapproval of Jenni Rivera, who did not look favorably on her daughter getting involved with a man who had children. However, the love was stronger and they continued with their relationship. There were wedding rumors, but they never got married.

It was in 2016 when both decided to end the relationship and they became friends. In an interview that they gave together on the Pa´Delante podcast some time after finishing, both gave their points of view on the break.

According to Del Villar’s version, it all began “When we mix pleasure with business.” For his part, Chiquis explained in depth what happened. “Thank God my career started to go very well and I traveled a lot, and he didn’t like it. He said I want a woman who is in my house and helps me. I said “I want to make my own life, my own career, I don’t want him to support me.” I felt: I’m finally making my own money, I’m doing my own thing and that’s when the problems began, ”she explained after revealing that before this happened she had forgiven a flirtation between her boyfriend and a model.

“I checked his cell phone and a model had sent him suggestive photos in a bathing suit and he asked her to send him more photos in different poses and they were even planning to see each other just as I was going on a trip. I forgave him, we went to therapy and we got over it, but then the subject of my career separated us. ”

Lorenzo Mendez

Soon after, Chiquis fell into Cupido’s nets with nothing less than the Mexican singer and at that time a member of La Original Banda El Limón. It was an intense relationship that ended with quite a controversy.

They enjoyed three years of dating and got married on June 29, 2019. At the end of September 2020, they announced their separation. There were rumors of physical attacks on the part of the artist towards Chiquis, but she has not confirmed it.

“With a heavy heart, he informed them that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but necessary (…) We are extremely grateful for the support and love that they have given us, but I ask for privacy at this time ”, Chiquis published at the time.

Later, in statements to the Ventaneando program published by Millenio, he pointed out: “Perhaps my mistake was wanting to take care of him, wanting to take care that he did not get into trouble or take care of our relationship, our marriage and perhaps others. I supported him, I continue to support him, I want him to do well, for people to support him. If this is happening right now it is because God had it in my plans and I have to learn my life lesson and move on ”, he assured.

The truth is that the couple is still married. In recent statements given to the Venga La Alegría program and published by Infobae, Chiquis affirmed that Méndez has not wanted to sign the divorce yet. “I am waiting for them to sign, I am sending emails almost begging that they please sign and they have not answered me. It’s been about four months now, ”he declared.

Emilio Sanchez

The celebrity photographer is Chiquis’s current boyfriend, and everything indicates that they are also working together, since in the video credits of the artist’s latest single “Anyone”, Sánchez’s name appears as director.

Sánchez, 29, has uploaded caramelized photos with the singer, and it is seen that they are enjoying their romance.

“Cheers for my peace, the light of my life and my love. Happy birthday to the sweetest soul ”, wrote the photographer when uploading a photo with Chiquis on his birthday.

Jealous?

When Chiquis’s new romance was known, her still husband, Lorenzo Méndez, claimed that Sánchez was his friend. “This boy was a friend, this one he’s walking with right now, he was a friend, he was a friend. But then nothing, look, nothing happens. He knew we were together. In fact, his family even went to my wedding, ”Méndez revealed about Chiquis’s new relationship, during an interview on the Telemundo program Suelta la Sopa.

The singer has chosen not to enter into controversy and dedicate herself fully to enjoying her life and continuing to achieve success.