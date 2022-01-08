Chiquis says he misses Jenni Rivera and shares unpublished video | .

After the great controversy that has arisen around the family, Chiquis Rivera decided to reveal an unpublished video of his mother, the famous Mexican singer Jenni RiveraWho, as we know, lost his life in an air accident in which his plane crashed, confessing that he misses her and that by being by her side he learned a lot by being his assistant, it was his favorite place.

He did it through a post in his Instagram official in which he ended up thanking his mother for teaching her to work, just after accusations arose from her towards Rosie rivera, of having concealed a situation in which they took money from Jenni’s companies, as well as the break between Lupillo and his brothers.

This topic has not stopped sounding and being a trend in the networks, the words that Chiquis use are the following:

“I share with you this unpublished video that describes how long we have been and will continue to be a team. There I began to form myself as the woman I am today. Thank you mommy, for teaching me to work, go upside down and be productive in everything. You were a tough teacher, but I wouldn’t change a thing. Being your assistant and working alongside you was my favorite place to be. I miss you”.

In the clip we can see how the famous “Diva de la Banda” She was getting ready, probably for one of her presentations, while her Chiquis daughter shows that she is helping them what she needs, just what she was telling us.

In the comments we can see the great support that Chiquis is receiving after this very complicated situation, the users feel sadness with her and understand the pain she must be feeling, so they communicate it to her.

The video has been reproduced more than 400,000 times in just a few hours, so we can see the great attention it is getting, in addition to the controversy that helps even more to set the sights on Jenni’s daughter.

A few months ago he also sent a message to his mother, just when the 12th birthday of his niece Jaylah Hope, daughter of his sister Jacqie happened, with a text in which Chiquis assured that she had never seen her mother so happy as with her little niece.

For the moment it will continue and the members of the Rivera family will continue to fight for the situation to be clarified, continue with us and discover all the news about it.