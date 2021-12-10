It is no secret to anyone that the members of the Rivera dynasty have always been characterized by scandals, especially since the tragic death of the “Great Lady” in December 2012, after the plane in which he was traveling collapsed.

The death of the star occurred just when the interpreter of the band was just at the peak of her career, as her songs had become worthy hymns for thousands of women around the world.

Related news

Topics such as “Mariposa de barrio”, “La gran senora”, “El oblivion does not arrive”, were just some of Jenni’s successes, which placed her as one of the greatest exponents of regional Mexican music.

It is worth mentioning that since his terrible death, his family has been involved in endless problems that have now faced the descendants of the singer with the Rivera brothers, Juan and Rosie specifically.

It should be noted that it all started when the youngest son of the singer Johnny López and Chiquis herself accused their uncles of mismanaging their mother’s fortune despite the fact that the eldest daughter is disinherited.

The young woman left Jenni’s will after it was rumored that Lorenzo Méndez’s ex-wife had a relationship with Esteban Loaiza while she was still by her mother’s side.

Since the death of the singer, Rosie Rivera, her sister, was in charge of managing the inheritance until the children reached their majority, something that will happen with Johnny next February.

Chiquis speaks out against the Rivera

The 36-year-old star broke the silence on a podcast and lashed out at her mother’s siblings, even commenting that they have “stolen” money from Jenni’s fortune.

It should be noted that the singer has also shared that she is even estranged from her grandmother, since none of the Rivera have delivered accounts to her or her brothers.

So far it is known that the fortune of the “Great Lady” is valued at 25 million dollars, but the latest report from Forbes magazine, assures that it grew to 18 million dollars, because it will be about 33 million dollars already complete. .

It is worth mentioning that Rosie and Juan have described their nephews as ungrateful and assure that their mother’s money is intact and will be given to them as soon as they know how to handle it.

The important thing to add that the only one who has stayed out of the conflicts is Lupillo Rivera and you only have good comments from the children of his deceased sister.

It should be noted that the one indicated by Jenni’s children to continue with the management of her fortune was Jackie, but it is unknown if she has already taken full possession of the assets left by her mother.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE