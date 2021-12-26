.

For Chiquis Rivera, her brothers are the most important, as she has revealed on several occasions. And this Christmas he wanted to celebrate it together, on a well-deserved vacation in the snow. Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter went with three of her siblings: Jacqie, Jenicka and Jhonny to Colorado, to enjoy some family time.

During their vacation, which was also joined by Jacqie’s husband and children, the siblings shared hilarious images on their Instagram stories, where they are seen playing cards, cooking, sharing Christmas gifts, and also remembering their late mother.

In one of the videos, the siblings are seen enjoying a fun time together while watching shows where their mother appears. Between laughter and emotion, they recalled the moments they lived with the singer, who died in December 2012 as a result of a plane crash in Mexico.

The only sibling who could not attend the family vacation was Michael, to whom Chiquis sent greetings and once again expressed how proud she is of him for being an excellent father, and to see him happy with his daughter during Christmas.

In past statements made on the occasion of her brother Michael’s birthday, Chiquis expressed how proud she is of him. “I love you, for your big heart. I love you, for the father that you are. I love you, for your intelligence. Basically what I’m saying is that I love you for all that you are, and I thank God for your existence today. You are too sexy for this world. Happy birthday my little brother. I have you for life, “he wrote.

And just as the relationship between Jenni Rivera’s five children remains stronger than ever, the relationship between them and the rest of their family has been deteriorating since Jenni Rivera passed away.

In past statements Chiquis revealed that he distanced himself from his maternal grandmother Doña Rosa, for having made negative comments about his two younger brothers: Jenicka and Jhonny.

On the other hand, the five brothers cut off relations with their uncles Rosie and Juan. Rosie Rivera, younger sister of the late singer, was left in charge of managing the inheritance she left at the time of her death. Although Juan Rivera was not named as executor, he also became involved in the administration of the fortune to help Rosie.

The problems were unleashed when the singer’s children asked their uncles Rosie and Juan for an accounting to clarify how they had managed their inheritance. According to Chiquis, her uncles did not take the request in the best way.

“We had our doubts for a long time, but I did not want to go into that topic because I knew it would cause problems. In January 2021, I decided to listen to my brother and hire a lawyer to find out how the finances of the businesses and the fund my mother left behind were. Johnny is the one who has been dealing with the lawyer, and what he requested (from my aunt) was not an audit, but an accounting. As a beneficiary, he has the right to ask for it and my aunt Rosie had the obligation to give us that information annually, but she never did (…) and when we asked for it, a great stir was created and we did not understand why, ”said Chiquis, 36 years old. , during a chapter of his podcast Chiquis and Chill.

More Chiquis and the Rivera

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');