Gossip No Like exposed Clarissa Molina’s relationship with Vicente Saavedra, Ozuna’s former managar. Who unfortunately was involved in the death of singer Kevin Fret. Reason why, the businessman, is not well seen by some.

However, despite everything that is said about Saavedra, Clarissa Molina is happy and devoted to her love with him. Even when programs like Chisme No Like, hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, try to expose again and again everything that is said or believed to be known about Saavedra.

The show’s audience is somewhat divided on this issue. Because while Kevin Fret fans are grateful that they continue to put their finger on the sore, others assure that the businessman has not been tried and that he is therefore innocent until proven otherwise.

On the other hand, and beyond the above, The program featured Clarissa Molina on Instagram at a Louis Vuitton event with her lover. Party in which celebrities such as Ricky Martin and Michelle Salas were also present.

On the presence of Clarissa Molina with Vicente Saavedra this is what the program commented on Instagram: “Scoundrel! Vicente Saavedra, former Ozuna manager, who was involved with the singer in the death of Puerto Rican Kevin Fret, is enjoying the Louis Vuitton fashion show as if nothing else.

They also added: “What an unawareness of Clarissa Molija and El Gordo y La Flaca, to celebrate everything he does to this criminal“.

The followers of the program expose their position with comments like these: “What I wonder is: has Mr. Saavedra been found guilty? Because according to what you say, They make it look like he was tried and found guilty of the person’s death. And I do not understand what is the tares with Clarissa Molina, like she’s guilty of something. Because, in case the man was guilty, there is no reason for them to be on top of her, when all she does is have a romantic relationship with him. “

But just like this message, there are others in favor of the position of Gossip No Like: “Another like Ninel Conde, beautiful working women because they can’t find a man who loves them, respects her, not piggy.”

