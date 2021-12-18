Darío Pérez

The Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom hosts a gala this afternoon with several more than interesting fights, including a European championship. In addition to those sexy dates, Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora ​​will fight.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., it will be time for the reunion between Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KO) and Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KO). The bout marks the rematch of the fight from seven months ago, in which the New Zealand boxer won by split decision.

I don’t cry, I never have. I’m not complaining, I keep going. I’m just going to come in and have a great fight. I will bring the pain; It’s going to be insane. I just want to give the fans what they want, and they want to see war. Joseph is going to try to weather the storm at first, but there is nowhere to hide », said Chisora, who will fight in front of his audience at the AO Arena in Manchester.

A fight that could well eliminate one of the two from the fight for the world heavyweight championship permanently. I like Derek and respect him, but this is not the time to be friends before the fight. I have to take care of business because my career is at stake “Parker commented on the fight.

The previous match was quite flat and marked by grip and little action. Let’s hope that today we will see a show somewhat more in line with the magnitude of such an event.

For the European Super Middle Championship, vacant, the local will fight Jack cullen (20-2-1, 9 KO) and the French Kevin Sadjo (16-0, 14 KO), who substituted a week before the fight for German Emre Cukur. This fact could be what tip the balance in favor of the British, since Sadjo has had little time to prepare an important appearance for him, since he leaves his comfortable zone for the first time at 31 years old and is the title sought to break through in the international scene.

Cullen also starts with a greater advantage in height and reach, something that will be very significant when they face each other in the ring. The Frenchman will have his punch as his greatest weapon, since he counted his triumphs by KO until he was crossed by the very brave Ronny Landaeta just a year ago. If he hunts the home fighter in one of his lunges, which is very constant given his enormous physical capacity, the fight may not come to an end.

The previous continental super-middleweight champion, who left his belt a few weeks ago to face the lawsuit this afternoon, is another Briton, Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KO). This one will face Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KO), the amazing Ecuadorian who a year ago, not one day more, not one less, knocked out Ali Akhmedov in an epic fight in a surprise that prevented one more robbery in the current boxing payroll, since the Kazakh led the cards incomprehensibly. Left-handed duel that seems competitive and exciting, although the Hispanic American should try to finish before the limit just in case.

In addition, we will see an IBF world super featherweight tie between the British Zelfa barrett (26-1, 16 KO) and the Tanzanian of cradle Bruno Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KO). Barrett managed not to dispute the rematch against Kiko Martínez (and we are happy, considering the consequences) after his robbery of Alicante, and here he is faced with an enigmatic oceanic unknown to everyone, except for the readers of ESPABOX, who They knew him in February and had him first-hand shortly after.

We will also see Alen Babic (9-0, 9 KO) with another presumable display of bravery, recklessness, facial defense and crushing the opponent in equal parts. This will be, something that has not been known until three days ago, the Gaul David spilmont (11-7-1, 7 KO), who has put more than sixteen kilos over Babic on the scale.

The gala can be seen on DAZN this afternoon starting at 7:00 p.m., Spanish time.