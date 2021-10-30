Developer Torn Banner Studios, the editor Tripwire Presents, and the global publishing partner Deep silver have announced the release of the free update Chivalry 2: Fight Knight from the award-winning multiplayer hit and nominated in 2021 for Best PC Game at the Golden Joystick Awards and Best Multiplayer Game of the Year. Now available on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 entertainment systems, the Xbox One family of devices, and on Xbox Series X | S console systems, the Chivalry 2: Fight update Knight adds an all-new Brawl mode, Last Team Standing mode, and new rapier sword for swashbuckling fights.

In addition, the combat becomes even more heinous now that users with dismembered arms can use blows to the head to have one last chance to take down their opponents. All of this and more will arrive wrapped up in a seasonal Halloween event, filling the ultimate medieval battlefield with spooky festive decorations.

You can see the trailer for the update announcement at the following link.

“Chivalry 2 is going to live for a long time,” said Steve Piggott CEO and Creative Director of Torn Banner Studios. “We have already confirmed content planned for release through the end of 2022 and remain committed to doubling the size and scope of Chivlary 2 as our team continues to work on updates, such as today’s Fight Knight premiere.”

You can see the development diary at the following link.

Key features of the Chivalry 2: Fight Knight update include:

Brawl mode and Maps. Drop your weapons at the Gate for the new fight mode designed to capture the sense of uproar and chaos of a tavern brawl. Sit down. Literally. And then smash someone’s face with the chair! Two Fight Maps – Up to 40 players can join the fray at The Great Hall and Rudhelm Feast. Found Objects: Users can pick up and brandish almost anything they find on the map. Take advantage of the chaos and grab chairs, beer mugs, rollers, sausages and giant fish to defeat your rivals.

Last team standing mode. Players looking for more realistic team battles can look forward to the return of the original Chivalry’s most sought-after mode: Medieval Warfare. ”The stakes are high as these 40-player battles do not have a chance to regenerate. The last team / person standing will be crowned the winning team.

Head fight. It is only a superficial wound! Chivalry 2’s Body Loss Combat System receives the most brutal and outrageous update to date. Now when a player has lost both limbs in combat, they can execute an armless head attack for one last chance to take down an opponent before bleeding out.

Rapier weapon. This new type of fencing weapon that introduces a new style of swordsman-cut combat more focused on quick movements and flourishes.

Halloween event. from October 26 to November 7, 2021, in which users will encounter the first seasonal event of Chivalry 3 with new cosmetic changes, such as the pumpkin helmet and decorations and interactive Halloween-themed objects such as lanterns giants that can be used as weapons. Rudhelm Siege, Dark Forest, Great Hall (Brawl mode), and Wardenglade (Free-for-All and Last Team Standing modes) will feature these Halloween decorations for a limited time.

Arena mode improvements. New Arena mode enhancements include an offline practice mode for teams to hone their skills and teamwork, as well as general polish enhancements, including a new winners podium scene.

Weaponry upgrades. In addition to the new rapier sword, players will be able to choose from a wide range of new cosmetic changes and appearances to unlock, including armor sets, new female armor skins, new case skins, weapons and even , A fancy mustache!

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer-focused first-person video game inspired by epic battles from medieval movies. Players are transported to the most iconic action moments of the time, from cavalry charges and storms of flaming arrows to castle sieges and more. Dominate gigantic battlefields as catapults destroy the land, lay siege to castles, torch towns and kill foul peasants on the return of team objective maps.

Improving on the original genre that Chivalry: Medieval Warfare established, Chivalry 2 invites players to master the sword with an all-new and improved combat system, combining real-time strikes and a free combo system to speed up the action and allow players become a whirlwind of steel on the battlefield. Created with the ability to fight multiple enemies in mind, combat in Chivalry 2 blends the best of both genres, FPS and fighting, to deliver an unmatched melee combat experience.

Chivalry 2 has a suggested retail price of € 39.99 for the Standard Edition or € 49.99 for the Special Edition, with a PEGI rating of +18. To stay up to date on the latest news about Chivalry 2, please subscribe to the Chivalry 2 newsletter on the official website, follow Tripwire Presents, join the official Chivalry 2 Discord server and follow the developers on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Chivalry 2 available exclusively for PC on the Epic Games Store and through select online retailers via publisher Iceberg Interactive.

Chivalry 2 now available with cross-play support for PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation®4 and PlayStation® 5 entertainment systems, Xbox One family of devices, and Xbox Series X / S console systems.