Superhero cinema is today and the movies of Kick-Ass they were part of the momentum in the early years, when even Marvel Studios was introducing its first characters. Although fans are still looking forward to the third part, there are no signs that it will arrive in the future. But some do not lose hope and one of them is Chloë Grace Moretz; The 24-year-old actress was present on The Tonight Show recently and spoke about her wishes to reprise her role as Hit Girl in a hypothetical Kick-Ass 3. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Based on Mark Millar’s eponymous comic, Kick-Ass: A Superhero without Superpowers – 76% was directed by Matthew Vaughn and revolves around Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a high school student who goes unnoticed by his peers. Passionate about comics, one day he conceives the idea of ​​becoming a superhero, even if he does not have superpowers, has not undergone a hard training and does not even have a compelling reason for it. Dave’s life changes when he meets Big Daddy and Hit-Girl, two superheroes with royal preparation. It premiered in 2010.

Kick-Ass 2 – 31% hit theaters through 2013 and presents us with a familiar landscape. Kick-Ass’s bravery inspires a whole wave of new defenders of good led by the relentless Colonel Stars and Stripes, so Dave decides to join them. The film did not receive as good reviews as its predecessor but it left an open ending for more adventures in the future. Moretz is aware of the potential and brought it up in his recent public appearance, here is his statement:

I think I’d love to do a Kick-Ass 3. I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she’s like as an adult. But I think it would have to be [un proyecto] perfect.

The words of Chloë They are quite interesting considering that at the Provincetown film festival in 2018 he stated that he did not want to be Hit Girl again:

As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I want to keep her that way. I want to keep everyone’s mind on Kick-Ass. So I don’t think there is Kick-Ass 3, at least not with Hit-Girl in it.

Surprisingly enough, it has been more than ten years since the premiere of Kick-Ass in theaters and eight for the sequel. Some fans dreamed of a third party but things did not turn out as they wanted and maybe it is for the best. Right now, the entertainment industry is teeming with superheroes to a point where there is probably enough already; Innumerable proposals have been developed with success or failure, but there is no near future that signals the end of the superhero era and the arrival of other types of stories. Perhaps the post-crisis time will bring a breath of fresh air to these adventures.

But maybe it’s not time to lose hope in Kick Ass 3. Mark Millar He spoke with . a few days ago and revealed possible plans for a third party in the future.

You know, it’s funny, every once in a while something about a third of Kick-Ass comes up, but it’s never true. What happens is, I think, when one of the original actors is being interviewed about another movie they are asked, ‘Will there be another installment of Kick-Ass?’ and they say, ‘well, I don’t know, maybe’ and then this turns into a headline: ‘Maybe another Kick-Ass is coming.’ But in reality, we’ve literally never had a conversation about it.

