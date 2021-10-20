We’re just days away from the premiere of Eternals, and while fans do their best to avoid spoilers, they’re also wondering about every detail that helped develop this adaptation. Chloé Zhao needs no introduction, besides sweeping awards season thanks to Nomadland – 100%, the director has been talking about this new installment of the UCM and what it meant to her to make it a reality. In addition to being a writer and creator, Zhao is a fan of comics and she was the one who put the idea of ​​making Eternals when the company hadn’t even taken them into account.

By now the story about how the director was asked to take on Black Widow – 87% but she preferred to propose Eternals It is already known worldwide, and it helps us better understand the trust that the producer placed in it. After all, the association Marvel-Disney is known for hiring lesser but promising directors in order to maintain some creative control over them. However, Zhao imposed his vision and for that he was helped by a whole cultural arsenal, from references to other directors to literature.

Not long ago, the director revealed in an interview with Denis Villeneuve that she used references from her films when raising her proposal for Eternals; specifically, Zhao took Blade Runner 2049 as an example – 88% and Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94%. Similarly, Interstellar – 71%, 2001: A Space Odyssey – 96% and The Tree of Life – 84% served to unify the photography and the more subtle visual elements that I wanted to explore. Now it is revealed that Zhao also turned to literature to convince Kevin Feige to produce the film.

At a press conference (via SlashFilm), Chloé zhao revealed that he used a photograph and poem by William blake on his first meeting with the famous producer:

Well, it started with me showing Feige a macro shot of sand and reciting a poem by William Blake. So they let me stay in the room, that was very nice. But in that poem, Blake was trying to convey that you can see the infinite beauty and meaning of the cosmos within the smallest things you can find on Earth.

The director sought to explain the sensation she wanted to produce, long before talking about the plot that would take place in the film. The attempt worked very well, as Feige not only dared to give him the project, but made sure to leave him full creative control and support certain decisions that will separate Eternals of other deliveries of the UCM. Zhao added:

So the vision of the film was to capture that scale, something as great as the creation of the sun, and as intimate as the whispers between lovers. So I think, you know, going on location and doing this immersive shoot and having the support and understanding of this great cast is how we got here today.

Considering the history of Eternals, which in addition to spanning thousands of years also explains the particular vision that these heroes have on planet Earth, it is almost logical that they would go to someone like William blake, who is one of the most important figures of English Romanticism. Although Zhao did not reveal the name of the poem, some believe that it could be “Auguries of Innocence” that talks about the paradox of finding the most beautiful and the most terrible in the world in the small objects or elements of nature.

Eternals It has a very wide and diverse cast led by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, who will give life to these enigmatic heroes who live among humans without being able to intervene to save them. The first reactions to Eternals have been very positive, with some already considering it as the best delivery of the UCM or at least one that will change the franchise forever, which was precisely the goal I had Chloé zhao.

