It was in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% where we saw Thanos snap his fingers and erase half the life in the universe, along with half of our favorite heroes, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Guardians of the Galaxy. This universal catastrophe, also known as the “snap”, did not last long because, as is known, 5 years later the Avengers bring everyone back together to defeat the crazy Titan.

Do not miss: Eternals screenwriter doubts that Ego was a Celestial

Eternals – 58% introduced a powerful team of warriors who fight to protect the inhabitants of the land from the Deviants, predatory beasts that feed on intelligent life. With these new characters within the MCU, we can’t help but relate their story to that of the other movies in this universe. Now, many of us ask ourselves the following question: Did any of the Eternals turn to ashes with the snap?

The tape mentions that Thanos’ snap had occurred five years ago, and no more than a few months ago the Avengers had brought the population back with another snap. The most logical thing would be to think that, when half of the universal population is erased, 5 of the 10 warriors sent by Arishem to earth have vanished, however, in an interview for Cinemablend, Chloé Zhao, director of Eternals, talks about this great question that we all have and gives us other options to think about to find an answer.

Although the director did not discuss details, she said that if we think a little further about what the Celestial Arishem reveals to the protagonists, we will conclude that the Eternals could not have been affected by Thanos’ snap. . Chloé zhao said the following in the interview:

Don’t leave without reading: Eternals manages to surpass Venom 2 during its opening weekend at the Mexican box office

Well, I can’t say this out loud, but if you think about … what the Celestials said to them. If you think about what the Celestials told them about themselves, they technically couldn’t have faded away.

SPOILER ALERT

In the tape, Arishem reveals to Sersi the truth of their origin, highlighting that the Eternals are not human, but are a species created by the Celestials, brought to life with cosmic energy, which connects them directly with their creators. Derived from this statement, it can be assumed that, due to their artificial nature, none of the Eternals turned to ashes and they simply witnessed the disaster, because as we know, they were not allowed to intervene in it.

As we have already heard, public opinion towards Eternals It was negative, even before its release, however, now that more people have had the opportunity to see the film and comment for themselves, it is receiving better reviews. The film was directed by Chloé zhao, with a script written by herself in collaboration with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz firpo. The cast included Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Dong -seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Salma Hayek (Ajak), and Angelina Jolie (Thena). It is expected to see the Eternals appearing in other tapes of the MCU, and there are also rumors of a possible sequel.

In case you missed it: Eternals: Chloé Zhao explains Harry Styles’ character’s relationship with Thanos