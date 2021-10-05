Star wars It hasn’t had good years for its recent film products, so Lucasfilms and The Walt Disney Company have been exploring new horizons on the small screen. At the moment, the films are in a hiatus and development process, but there is someone very special who is already keeping an eye on them. According to an Empire article, Chloé Zhao wants to direct a film by Star wars In the future, he also reveals that the saga had a great impact on his life.

Chloé earned world recognition for his work at Nomadland – 100%, a film that earned her the Oscar for Best Director. Long before his glory before AMPAS and the world, Zhao He had already directed Eternals alongside Marvel Studios, however the film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filmmaker was interviewed by Empire and the author shared some fragments of the article through his Twitter account, a piece that has not yet been officially published on the magazine’s site.

At one point in the meeting, Empire questions Richard Madden about the possibilities of becoming the new James Bond, but he preferred not to comment. Shortly after it happens with Zhao and the journalist reveals his secret linked to Star wars:

Also, Chloe Zhao mentioned Star Wars five or six times as something very close to the heart. So after a while I asked him this … and got a pretty intriguing answer. GIVE CHLOE ZHAO A STAR WARS MOVIE, PLEASE DISNEY.

Zhao said the following:

I have to be very careful with what I say here. [risas] Yes. Let’s say it’s a world that I have a lot of reverence for because it was a very important part of my life.

Chloé zhao He has already demonstrated his abilities to make quality films. On [b]Nomadland a woman embarks on a journey [/b]to the American West after losing everything during the recession, living like a nomad in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected her town in rural Nevada, Fern grabs her truck and sets off to explore a life outside of mainstream society as a modern nomad. The film stars the talented Frances McDormand, who is nominated for Best Actress.

On Eternals, the next movie from Zhao, Thanks to Eternals we will meet a whole new group of superheroes, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are powerful superhumans, a race that evolved to be superior and that will surprise us with their incredible powers. After long adventures with several of the best-known characters in Marvel comics, the Eternals are about to make their triumphal entry into history.

Disney already has a history with Zhao with EternalsWill it be enough to invite her to join the Star Wars family with a movie? The future is uncertain for the movies in the franchise, but Lucasfilm still has many plans. At the moment, the most successful products of the brand are those launched on the screen of Disney Plus: The Mandalorian – 91% (with season 3 on the way), Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95% and others; later we will have The Book of Boba Fett (set for December 29) and the series starring heroes such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano or Cassian Andor. The universe of Star wars is far from over and one of these days we could have Chloé zhao directing a tape, only time will give us the answer.

