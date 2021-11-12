Recently, Bitcoin again hit a new crypto record of $ 69,000, which undoubtedly attracted the attention of more investors. Have you ever thought about investing in cryptocurrencies and trading?

In addition to investing in spot crypto, there is 100x leverage for crypto trading, which can make your assets add up quickly and maximize your profits.

Meet Bexplus, we tell you its crypto benefits

Now, the crypto trading platform Bexplus offers a 100% deposit bonus for all investors. Not to mention 100x leverage for crypto trading.

If you are a newbie, you can also use the 10 BTC demo account that Bexplus offers you, which is beneficial to familiarize yourself with the operations and verify the trading strategies without any risk. We will tell you about each of these benefits in detail:

100% deposit bonus

If you deposit 1 BTC, 2 BTC will be credited to your account. Crypto traders can freely use it as margin to open bigger positions and get more profit.

Therefore, taking advantage of price swings and 100X leverage offered by Bexplus, crypto traders can easily generate 100% or even 1,000% ROI.

The thing to pay attention to is that bonuses cannot be withdrawn. However, traders can use these bonuses to get higher profits. Therefore, the profit obtained with the bonus can be withdrawn.

100x leverage

With 100x leverage applied, crypto traders can use 1 BTC to open a 100 BTC position by going long (predicting that the price of BTC will go up) or short (predicting that the price of BTC will go down).

For example, if you buy 1 Bitcoin at the price of $ 50,000 and when it goes up to $ 55,000, you will only get $ 5,000 in profit. As long as you are at Bexplus, if you invest in 1 BTC at the same price with 100x leverage, and the price of Bitcoin rises to $ 55,000, you have a chance of making a profit of $ 500,000, making the ROI of 1000%.

Crypto demo account with 10 BTC

Still not daring to try it because you are unfamiliar with crypto trading or a new platform? Bexplus has launched a trading simulator to help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading.

There are 10 rechargeable BTCs on the demo account for crypto traders to practice as much as they want, without taking any risk. You can also learn how to analyze the market and use the toolkit with the demo account.

In addition, the Bexplus application integrates other tools such as real-time charts, a variety of indicators, news alerts, market analysis, etc. These tools will be your faithful assistants in crypto trading.

If you have any problems using Bexplus, you can contact customer service through different channels such as email and live chat.

Other benefits that you cannot miss

BTC Wallet: Up to 21% annualized interest without any risk!

If you want to take a short break from crypto trading, the Bexplus BTC wallet can help you generate significant profits without taking any risk.

With interest of up to 21% annualized, it is without a doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry. (If you have deposited 10 BTC, your annual interest will reach 2.1 BTC!)

To our surprise, while some investment platforms require traders to deposit at least 1 BTC, crypto traders can make a profitable deposit starting at 0.05 BTC at Bexplus. Isn’t this a good opportunity to give it a try?

Trade crypto where and when you want

The top-notch Bexplus crypto app integrates all the necessary functions and tools while maintaining a minimal and intuitive interface.

With the Bexplus app, you can manage your account anywhere and anytime you want. Also, 24/7 notification could keep you up to date with big price movements, making it easy to secure your positions. Download the Bexplus app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Learn more about Bexplus!

Bexplus is a leading crypto trading platform offering 100x leverage futures trading on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, Doge, XRP, etc.

In addition, Bexplus does not require KYC and it is popular with more than 800,000 operators in more than 200 countries / regions. Also, it is safe to be accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).

Sign up for Bexplus and get a 100% deposit bonus now.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related