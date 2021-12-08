Delve into a dark new universe and explore epic locations in the long-awaited Chorus, available from today in current and new generation formats, from the developer’s hand FISHLABS and the editor Deep silver.

With Chorus, FISHLABS has taken the nostalgic feel of classic space shooters and expertly blended it with the contemporary mindset, evolving the spirit of these games.

You can see the launch trailer at the following link.

On Chorus Take control of pilot Nara and Forsaken, the sensitive starfighter AI, on a gripping journey of redemption, expertly balancing the spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action. Explore epic cosmic sights and narrow crystal corridors as you fight to liberate the galaxy from the mysterious cult of the Circle.

The circle It is ruled by the Great Prophet, but not much is known about this mysterious figure. Under his command, Nara and Forsaken were responsible for many of the cult’s major victories and atrocities on their way to dominance of the galaxy. Once the most deadly warrior in the Circle, Nara is now its most wanted fugitive.

This immersive narrative is supported by amazing gameplay; Piloting the Forsaken is exhilarating and players will find the use of the ship’s weapons, powers and acrobatic abilities exciting in zero-gravity combat.

Key Features Captivating single player experience. Play as the dual protagonists, Nara and Forsaken, their sensitive AI and starfighter, on an adventure of personal redemption. Experience fast-paced, frenetic action that evolves the spirit of classic space shooters. Fight to unite the Resistance forces against the Circle and its ominous leader, the Great Prophet. Take on hordes of enemy spacefighters, titanic battleships, and unknown Void entities. Recover, upgrade and wield devastating weapons and abilities in zero-gravity dogfights. Explore a dark science fiction universe, full of mystery and conflict. Enjoy magnificent 4K visuals, from cosmic views to sprawling space stations. Completely designed to take advantage of the ninth generation hardware, the best include: Ray tracing technology o 4K Resolution at 60fps o Advanced destruction of enemy ships Higher quality Volumetric o More varied environmental effects.

Chorus on sale now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC and Amazon Luna.