The director of the first two Harry Potter films, Chris Columbus, is being the center of attention once again, as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% turned 20 just yesterday. Despite the two decades that have elapsed since that initial installment and ten years since the closing of the saga, the Harry Potter franchise has not lost its magic, since its followers do not decrease in numbers, on the contrary, they increase every year, since the film continues to conquer the new generations and its popularity is still through the roof.

Do not miss: The Mexican box office goes back 20 years: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is positioned in the first places

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Chris Columbus He has participated in press conferences to talk about everything related to the film. It was in a recent interview with The Wrap, where Columbus He approached Warner Bros. and asked them to release the original 3-hour cut of the film. The version we saw in theaters is only 2 hours 32 minutes long and the Ultimate Edition is only 7 minutes longer; instead, the director claims that a 3-hour cut of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It was screened in Chicago, and it was a resounding success with the younger audience. Columbus said the following:

We knew the film had been well received because we did a couple of preview screenings, particularly one in Chicago, where our first cut lasted three hours. Parents later said it was too long, children said it was too short. I thought, well, kids presumably have a shorter attention span, so this is a good thing.

Chris explains that almost half an hour was cut from the cut he had planned, reports that important parts were taken from the tape, including the appearance of Peeves (played by Rik mayall), a poltergeist who engages in mischief at Hogwarts, much loved by Harry Potter readers. Despite having removed so many minutes of filming, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it remains one of the most faithful adaptations ever produced.

Don’t leave without reading: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, by Chris Columbus, what did the critics say at its premiere?

Later in the interview, a reporter for The Wrap mentioned that he would like Warner Bros. to release the full version of the film, to which the director replied that he too would love for this to happen, “We have to have! back to Peeves in the movie, which was eliminated! Columbus added.

Throughout your tour with the press, Chris Columbus He also emphasized his interest in returning to work on the Harry Potter franchise, directing a JK Rowling play called Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. The director revealed that it was one of his fantasies to be back in these magical productions and bring back the original trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as according to Columbus, the actors are at the perfect age to play their respective characters in The Cursed Child.

Although Chris Columbus wants to be part of the wizard franchise again, it seems impossible so far, because, in addition to the Potterheads are not thrilled with the idea of ​​producing The Cursed Child as a movie, because they say that the story is very bad, the actor who gave life to Harry Potter, Daniel radcliff has denied any return to play the young wizard, which completely reduces hope of seeing him as Potter in any new project.

In case you missed it: The best Harry Potter teachings