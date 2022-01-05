Chris Evans is a recognized and loved actor everywhere. In her 40s, she has built a solid career in the entertainment industry and is still looking for more. Recent information from Deadline announces that Evans could play Gene Kelly in a new movie, the legendary Hollywood actor who with his voice, dance and charisma won the hearts of millions of people around the world. Will be Chris up to the demands? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

For several years we observed Evans as the good Steve Rogers, American leader and fundamental member of the Avengers, a character who inspired fans to be the best version of themselves and to contribute to their country in many ways. But Chris left the Marvel Studios ship in 2019 during the final minutes of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, with Steve giving the shield to Sam Wilson and accepting that he made the decision to live a very different life than he would have had if he had stayed in the present. But the time of Evans as Cap ended and little by little gives way to new projects, one of them is quite ambitious.

Deadline’s report argues that Evans could be Gene Kelly in an untitled film, at least for the moment, a project seemingly sprouted from Evans’s own mind. The portal reveals that “the film is about a 12-year-old boy who works at MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imaginary friendship with the legendary movie star, Kelly, while working on his next movie. ” In that year, Singing in the Rain had already been released – 100%, the extraordinary musical directed and starring Gene that has gone down in history as the best of the genre. Rian Johnson joins the new film as producer. At the moment there are no details on more actors, the start of recordings or a release date.

Chris Evans was the villain of Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% and very soon we will see it in other productions such as The gray man and Lightyear, the latter is an animated Pixar film that will tell the true story of Buzz Lightyear, the space warrior who in the world of Toy story inspired action figure; The film will hit theaters on June 17, 2022, and aims to become the most successful of the summer.

Among other relatively new hits from Chris Evans We have Defending Jacob – 67%, an Apple miniseries based on the novel of the same name that follows the story of Andy Barber, an assistant prosecutor who, faced with a murder case, sees how all the evidence leads to his own son. Divided between his duty to defend justice and love for his son, he must try to solve the crime, whose victim is a 14-year-old boy, his son’s classmate.

But although Chris Evans He has strived to move forward with his career, leaving aside the superhero stage, there are still fans who are dying to see him return as Captain America at some point in the future. The truth is that the story of Steve Rogers is finished and there is no reason for the MCU to return to him (except if he wants to generate more money with his name); without at some point we meet another incarnation of Cap, we can be certain that Evans will not be.

