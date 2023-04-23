Chris Hadfield, the astronaut who overcame the fear of the dark

Now that Canada will have an astronaut on the moon, with the designation of Jeremy Hansen for Artemis II, it’s only fair to remind other space icons from the maple leaf country. Chris Hadfield, present in three missions in outer space, it became one of the most recognized.

What few know is that Hadfield, a veteran pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, was afraid of the dark.

nyctophobia It is the irrational and pathological fear of the dark, due to the risks that we cannot see, but that we imagine. This anxiety can be combated, but with a lot of perseverance and exercises, as Hadfield did.

Chris Hadfield In Space

The Canadian astronaut even published a children’s book, The Darkest Dark, in 2016. It was about the phobia he defeated.

“The intention of the book was to show that it’s okay to be afraid, but the real essence of life is finding ways to be brave,” Hadfield said. at the time.

“It is important not to let fear paralyze you. I studied why I was afraid and then looked at the difference between fear and whatever danger I am facing,” she added.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield’s Space Race

Hadfield, who is 63 years old today, traveled to space for the first time in 1995, with the STS-74 mission. He would later do it again in 2001, with the STS-100.

He also served as capsule communicator for the STS Shuttle and International Space Station expeditions, commanding Expedition 35 to the orbiting laboratory in 2012.

He was the first Canadian to do so.

Chris Hadfield and King Charles of England Photo from 2023

Currently, Chris Hadfield is dedicated to lecturing. In addition to The Darkest Dark, he wrote two other books about his career, including one on photographs taken from the International Space Station.

“Sometimes people think they are too old to learn,” said the Canadian astronaut at one point. “But it doesn’t matter if we’re 9 or 90, every day is new and we should all take a look at some of the exciting things happening in the world right now.”