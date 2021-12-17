

Chris Noth responds to allegations of sexual assault: ‘The encounters were consensual.’

A couple of women accused “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth of sexually assaulting them in encounters they say occurred in 2004 and 2015, but he maintains that both encounters were consensual.

“The accusations made against me by people I knew years, and even decades ago, are totally false. Whether these stories are from 30 years or 30 days ago, ‘no’ always means ‘no’, and that’s a line I’ve never crossed. The meetings were consensual. It is difficult not to question the moment in which these stories came out ”, said in a statement the interpreter of Mr. Big in the series ‘Sex and the city’.

“I do not know for sure why they have come to light now, but I do know one thing: I did not attack those women,” he concluded.

The women detailed the accusations to The Hollywood Reporter because the attention of the reboot of “Sex and the City”, called “And Just Like That”, brought back painful memories of the incidents that involved the 67-year-old actor.

The first of the alleged victims, who goes by the name Zoe, maintains that the alleged assault took place in Los Angeles in 2004, when she was a recent 22-year-old college graduate working for a company where Noth and other stars did business.

According to what she stated was that The actor raped her after inviting her to the swimming pool of his building and getting her to come to his apartment with the excuse of giving him back a book. In fact, her former boss confirmed to the news portal that she saw them talking on several occasions and also claims that Zoe called her that same night to explain what had happened, but asked her to keep quiet.

“It was very painful and I yelled, ‘Stop!’ And did not do it. I said: ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ had been the victim of a sexual assault, although he did not want to reveal the identity of his attacker for fear of possible reprisals.

To this day, Zoe continues to work in the entertainment world and fears that talking about her experience will end her career if her identity comes to light.

The second accuser, Lily (again a pseudonym), was a waitress in the VIP section of former New York nightclub No. 8 in 2015 when she allegedly met Noth. At that time she was 25 and he was 60.

After they met for drinks at Il Cantinori, which happens to be the restaurant where Carrie Bradshaw celebrated her 30th birthday on the HBO series, Lily escorted Noth back to her apartment when he made several attempts to kiss her before she she will get up to leave.

It was then that he supposedly pulled down his pants and He forced her to perform oral sex and, according to his version of events, also forced her to have sex in front of a mirror while she cried.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the nature of the claims published by The Hollywood Reporter and trying to find out “when, where or even if a report was filed” following the assault that allegedly occurred in California in 2004.

“Without a complaint, there is no investigation,” said one of the agents.

Meanwhile, Noth even promised to “cooperate fully” with the police.Although his lawyer insists that no one has contacted him yet.

