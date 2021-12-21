The Equalizer – 67% is a crime drama television series that premiered on the famous American television network, CBS, on February 7, 2021. It is the second reboot of the franchise, after the 2014 film and its 2018 sequel, these being a reboot of the 80s series with the same name. The program has a first season of 10 episodes and the second is on air, launching its first chapter on October 10.

According to information from Variety, Chris Noth has been permanently removed from the cast of the series after being accused of sexual assault by two women. According to the report, Noth It will be seen in the remaining episodes that are already recorded for the second season, but after this it will no longer be part of the program. Despite the controversial situation, CBS and Universal TV have not commented further on this.

In an investigation by The Hollywood Reporter published last Thursday, the two female victims of the actor, approached separately and months apart under the pseudonyms of “Zoe” Y “Lili”To share their allegations of sexual assault against Noth. They assured that the terrible incidents occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. Noth denied all the allegations in a statement he made to THR, classifying them as “categorically false” and claiming that the encounters were consensual. The actor’s words were as follows:

The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, it doesn’t always mean no, and that’s a line that I didn’t cross. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I do know this: I didn’t assault these women.

Chris Noth is known for his television roles as NYPD Detective Mike Logan in Law and order, Mr. Big in Sex and the city and Peter Florrick in The Good Wife. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor on Television for Sex and the city in 1999 and by The Good Wife in 2010. Noth He also appeared in a commercial for an exercise equipment company, produced by Ryan Reynolds and his marketing company, Maximum Effort.

Noth played William Bishop in the reboot of The Equalizer, series co-created by the executive producers Richard Lindheim, with Michael sloan, and Queen Latifah, who also plays the title character, Robyn McCall. As is known, Noth He will no longer have any participation in the series due to the accusations, and there is still no information about who will be the person in charge of continuing to play the character, or if any modification will be made to the series script to permanently remove it from the history.

The series follows the life of Robyn McCall, an enigmatic single mother and former CIA member with a mysterious background, who uses her extensive skills to help those who have nowhere to turn, acting as a guardian angel and advocate for those who have no place to turn. they can defend themselves, while pursuing their own redemption. The show is currently airing for its second season, and it is not yet known if it will have a third.

