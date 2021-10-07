The Phoenix Suns surprised all basketball fans last season. They signed a very good regular season, remaining second in conference and NBA runners-up. Despite not winning the ring, the Suns broke all expectations. It can be considered a success for the franchise, since they had not been in playoffs for a decade. The key to this success, apart from the numerous injury casualties suffered by his opponents, was signing the veteran. Chris Paul, who completely revolutionized the Bay Area game. We cannot forget its star player, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton, who found his best version in the play off. After such a surprisingly good season, the following question arises: Will the Phoenix Suns be able to repeat finals this year in the face of increased competition?

The philosophy of the franchise has been to keep the block so united that they had already, and improve what they could, with himThe signings of Landry Shamet, Chandler Hutchinson, Elfrid Payton and JaVale McGee. Clearly the starting quintet is not going to play, as it works very well. These new additions arrive with the goal of improving turnover, since it was where the Suns suffered the most. McGee and Shamet are the two best “patches” for Monty Williams’ men, thus reinforcing the positions most affected when it was necessary to move the bench.

The starting quintet will be the same as last year, only in case of injury could it be modified. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton, let’s talk a little about them. Chris paul, the most differential player. He makes the whole team better and manages the threads of the game. After his time in Houston, some considered him “dead”, but last season he showed the opposite. It is key in decisive moments. Devin Booker, the franchise player. The best player on the squad. He is a promising young man who, despite having seen a very good version of him, we do not know his ceiling. Until last year he had not had a team at his height, and he reached the NBA finals …Mikal bridges, key in defensive tasks. He is a player who is still in development, and due to the new additions to the squad, his minutes on the court could be affected. Jae crowder, versatile player. He is a forward who can play on the inside, but who likes to go out and shoot. Very involved in defensive tasks. DeAndre Ayton, a pivot from before. Paint is your comfort zone. Strong, but agile. He can score under the rim, but he also has the ability to pass the ball and create spaces.

It is the 17th NBA team in salaries, dodging the luxury tax. Between Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who just renewed for 4 years and 120 million, they eat half the salary budget. Right now these two chips are not a problem, but Ayton’s renewal is.

Difficult situation with the renewal of DeAndre Ayton

DeAndre Ayton, who played in the NBA Finals with the Suns, has link with the franchise until next season and intends to renew with a super contract. The Phoenix Suns refuse to give you the maximum salary for the extension. Having seen the contracts signed by Doncic, Trae Young and MPJ (172 million in five years), Ayton also wants his share of the “pie”reports NBA insider Adrian Wojanrowski. If the team and the player do not reach an agreement before the 18th of this month, the start date of the regular season, DeAndre would be a free agent in the next market..

With a team more than consolidated last year, and some signings to reinforce weak points, the Phoenix Suns face this season with one goal, show that what they did last year was not a matter of luck. It will be difficult, as the western conference has raised the bar a lot. They already surprised us once… Why not a second?

