Chris pratt Y Katherine Schwarzenegger they will be parents for the second time. This was reported by a source close to the marriage in dialogue with People magazine. They are both parents to Lyla Maria, who was born in August 2020.

The love story between the actor and the writer is truly a movie, since the young woman was an admirer of the actor since before she met him. The author and influencer confessed to feeling an attraction for Pratt years before starting a relationship. In an interview, Katherine assured that she was interested in the actor, and that for her he was “the best Chris in Hollywood”, well ahead of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

“In recent times, Pratt looks very beautiful,” he declared. In 2018, they started showing off together, married in June 2019, and soon became parents. Pratt was coming off a high-profile divorce from the actress Anna Faris, with whom he has a son in common, Jack. In parting ways, they both emphasized how they wanted to preserve their good relationship for the sake of the child.

In November, Pratt was in the eye of the storm for an unfortunate post he made on his Instagram account.

In a romantic message to his wife – one of many that appear in his feed – Pratt wrote at the beginning: “Guys, really. Look how he looks at me! I mean…. Find someone who looks at you like that! ”. Anyway, the criticism arose for a later sentence. “She gave me a beautiful and healthy daughter”, He remarked.

His post was interpreted by many as a contempt for his first-born Jack, who, being born premature (he weighed less than 2 kilos), suffers from health problems, such as muscle and vision sequelae.

“I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part makes me sound. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it somehow came out that way. Imagine how your child would feel about it, if you ever read it, “wrote one follower, while another angrier stated:” Chris Pratt has a son with Anna Farris who suffered a brain hemorrhage during childbirth and is now slightly disabled. physics because of it. But he made sure to write ‘healthy daughter’ here. Chris Pratt is an idiot. ”

