Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% have some magic within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Despite having practically unknown characters on the big screen, and they did not have the popularity of Spider-Man in the comics, he managed to get out among his companions who were already part of the Avengers, in addition to that it worked on its own without having than introducing their characters in previous movies.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The film has a very particular tone, something already recognized as the signature of its director, and each character was so charming that none was above the other. The positive outcome of the film is, in large part, thanks to the marriage between James Gunnn and his cast, but finding the ideal actors was not such an easy task despite having so many options. In particular, the character of Drax was a big step for Dave Bautista’s career, also taking into consideration that Gunn was very demanding especially with his performance.

On the other hand, there is Zoe Saldana, who played Gamora until Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The actress had already experimented with fantastic characters or with a story in space (Avatar – 83%, Star Trek – 95%), but it was Thanos’ daughter who would further raise his popularity with a unique personality, balanced between rudeness and romance. Finally, there is Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, who is the center of the story as it all begins with him as a child, the loss of his mother and the absence of his father.

Pratt’s charisma has been central throughout both films, including Avengers: Infinity War – 79% – despite his gaffe that’s hard to beat – and Avengers: Endgame, but it seems that the actor was not so convinced to be part of the project, and not because he did not find it attractive, but because he did not feel ready to be the protagonist of a superhero movie, after coming from supporting roles and quite far from what came after the Marvel tape.

Keep reading: Anna Faris fans criticize Chris Pratt for message about his new wife

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara bennett and Paul terry (via CBR) also the protagonist of Jurassic World – 71% revealed that they even refused to audition a couple of times.

At the time, as an actor, he really didn’t think he was the right fit for Quill. It was really redefining who I was as an actor. I didn’t think it would fit in unless I was playing a supporting character. I didn’t see myself as a Star-Lord type, or a hero type. This is going to sound crazy, but I even missed the opportunity to audition a few times.

It is worth mentioning that Guardians of the Galaxy It became the missing catapult to enhance the actor’s career, since after the launch of the first installment in 2014, more protagonists arrived for him. It is true that at the moment it has become a topic of conversation, and not in the best way, because of the regrettable comments – perhaps misunderstood – that involve his ex-wife (Anna Faris) and their son; but there is no denying the charm of his character.

Continue with: Chris Pratt will be Garfield in a new film of the iconic cat

We will see Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Nebula, Groot and Mantis again in Thor: Love and Thunder, and then return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with James Gunn returning to the director’s chair. It is mentioned in the book that Pratt was always the favorite for the role of Quill, but Lee Pace (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%) was also considered, who ultimately got the role of Ronan the Accuser. Other actors who auditioned for the role were Glenn Howerton, Joel Edgerton, Jack Huston, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zachary Levi (who we could get an idea of ​​with his performance in Shazam! – 88%), Michael Rosenbaum (Gunn’s longtime friend) and John Gallagher Jr., whom the director relied on his casting of Peter Quill to give him one of the leading roles in The Belko Experiment – 47%.