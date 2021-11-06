Chris Pratt is canceled for comparing the health of his children | Instagram

Recently in a publication the famous actor Chris Pratt referred to him in an unpleasant way about his first-born, something that undoubtedly annoyed his millions of followers who have canceled it in networks.

Over the years, Chris Pratt has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood for the characters he plays and for how he often acts off-camera.

However, the American is a target of critics when comparing the health of his children in a recent publication within the famous social network of Instagram.

And it is that Pratt, who divorced Anna Faris in 2018 and with whom he shares a nine-year-old child, is married to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine, and with whom they have a little one-year-old girl.

On November 2, the American actor shared a photo on his official Instagram account in which he appears with his wife, starring in a beautiful scene in which she looks at him romantically while he poses for the camera.

However, what was controversial about Chris Pratt’s post was the post’s description of the cute couple.

The actor’s idea was to make a publication dedicated to the love he has for his wife, describing all the positive things that she has and the love they both share.

However, things became quite murky for a sentence in his text in which he describes the state of his daughter’s health, leaving aside the little one he had with Anna Faris.

She has given me an incredible life, a beautiful healthy daughter, “wrote the actor in the publication.

Quickly and unsurprisingly, this phrase created quite a bit of controversy on social media, as Jack, her other son, was born premature and had to undergo numerous operations as a result, in fact, he weighed only 3 pounds, 12 ounces at birth.

Also, the actor forgot about his son when he mentioned that his wife is his greatest treasure right next to his letter from Ken Griffey Jr.

This also helped to generate more controversy not only regarding Jack’s health, but also where he places his wife.

And although several people took the publication as a nice declaration of love by Pratt, including several of his colleagues such as Terry Crews and even the Mexican Omar Chaparro, many of his followers criticized the way in which the actor expressed himself in relation with his son Jack.

Why imply that she gave you a healthy daughter? Do you have problems with your son being born prematurely and with health problems? ”,“ We ​​noticed the emphasis on ‘healthy’ daughter. It seems that your first child was not good enough ”and“ I think you forgot your son in your list of ‘treasures’ ”, were some of the comments of Pratt’s followers.

As you may remember, in August 2012, the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy, and his ex-wife Anna Faris, had little Jack but nine weeks earlier than planned.

Having been born more than two months earlier, things were extremely rough for Jack’s first month of life.