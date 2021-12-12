Legendary American Journalist Chris wallace surprised his audience this Sunday by announcing that he will leave Fox News after almost two decades and after earning a reputation as a tough interviewer, even with such figures as Donald Trump, a darling of the public of the conservative chain.

Wallace, 74, thanked viewers for joining him every week on “Fox News Sunday“, adding that he enjoyed his time at Fox, but that it was time to step away.

“The fact that you have chosen to spend this hour with us is something I appreciate, but after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new to go beyond politics, to all the things that interest me. I’m ready for a new adventure, “said Wallace.

The driver noted that when he joined the network, Fox News executives promised that they would not interfere with his work and that they had “kept that promise.”

While Fox News released a statement regarding the departure, saying he was proud of Wallace’s work with his “all-star team.”

Your future at CNN

At the same time, CNN announced in a press release that Wallace will join as a presenter at CNN +, a news broadcast service to be released next year. Jeff Zucker, president of the network, described it as a unique opportunity to bring someone of Wallace’s “caliber” to such a new project.

“He is as good a journalist as he is at our business,” Zucker said in the statement.

“This says a lot about our commitment to journalism and CNN +, and we are delighted to have Chris downstairs to help us build the next generation of CNN and news.”

Tough journalist … even with Trump

Wallace, the son of former “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace, joined Fox News in 2003 after stints on NBC News and ABC News. Has earned a reputation as a tough interviewer, often asking interviewees difficult questions and controlling the flow of the conversation.

Wallace covered five administrations presidential. He has moderated discussions in both 2016 and 2020, where many have praised his commitment to pressure both candidates with substantive questions.

Despite working for Fox News, known for its conservative opinion leadersWallace was often seen as an unbiased journalist.

Even last year, in a debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the presenter asked the Republican not to interrupt on numerous occasions, in a diplomatic but direct way.

“I think the country would be better served if we allow both people to talk with fewer interruptions “, Wallace told Trump. “I ask you, sir, to do so.”

