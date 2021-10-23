Christian Nodal and Belinda arrive on TV: “Si Nos Dejan” | Instagram

Christian Nodal and Belinda They are about to debut together on the small screen, the couple of the moment whom their fans call “The Nodeli”They will set the love story to music:” Si Nos Dejan “.

Christian Nodal and the “pop star”They have won the affection of the public and followers on social networks, their fame has been so great that now their voice will be the melody that accompanies the melodrama that will premiere on Las Estrellas on November 1st.

The production will come from the arm of Televisa and will unite the talent of the voices of the regional mexican and pop into a drama that will tell a love story that will have several obstacles to overcome.

Christian nodal and his fiancée would be chosen to set the song to music, taking into account that the couple has inspired everyone with their romance which “has remained standing” since last August 2020.

Finally, the faithful followers of the duo that make up the “Sonoran“And the” princess of pop “, they will be able to enjoy their voices from Monday to Friday at night.

It was last Thursday when the official presentation of the novel produced by Carlos Bardasano took place, who also explained the reasons why he chose Christian Jesús Gónzález and the “Netflix actress.”

Will be the composer from “They didn’t tell you wrong”, etc., who along with his beautiful and talented girlfriend, the “businesswoman“, who also directed his most recent video clip“ La Sinvergüenza ”, will interpret the main theme of the story.

The interpreter of “Adiós Amor” and the star of Spanish origin, met in one of the past editions of La Voz, at which point they began a romance in the midst of various controversies.

It is known by most of the great controversy that the announcement of the engagement of both figures sparked, which has navigated in a sea of ​​doubts so far.

A strong pressure negative comments have been some of the setbacks that “former judges of La Voz”They have had to face for little more than a year of relationship and that has even led them to move away from social networks for a short time.

“An impossible love?”

“Si Nos Dejan, is a love story that goes against everything and everyone, so it seemed to us that no one could better illustrate the situation than the song by maestro José Alfredo Jiménez”, explained Carlos Bardasano, executive producer of the novel.

For this, they considered that for this new and contemporary version, Christián Jesús González Nodal and the also “TV actress”, Two greats of music and the most popular couple, would be the ideal ones to participate in the main theme.

After starring in 14 months of relationship and a “commitment” at the door that they made official on May 25, today “Beli” and Nodal launch one of the projects they had planned.

It should be said that if you can’t wait until the premiere, you could also listen to the song recorded with their voices through digital platforms.

They will be Mayrín Villanueva and the actors Alexis Ayala and Marcus Ornellas, the characters that lead this story.

In addition to many other personalities from the environment of the show that will inject a youthful air to the story that will premiere at 09:30 pm.