Christian Nodal and Belinda again surprised all their loyal fans by reappearing dressed as catrines to celebrate the anniversary of Cristy Nodal, mother of “composer“

Christian nodal featured in a series of images with a make-up that represented a catrin, with a very intense black smoke in his eyes, on his nose and part of his cheeks.

The “regional mexican“He chose to show himself with less paint on his face, completely the opposite of” Beli “, however, at first glance you could see that it was a celebration in style.

The “Cristy Fest“As they named the celebration of the González Nodal matriarch, it was accompanied by colorful decorations with cempásuchil flowers, candles and the components of a Mu3rt0s Day offering.

So also the attendees would come very well personified of the occasion that refers to the Mexican tradition, celebrated every November 2, without a doubt, Christian nodal and his girlfriend of a little over a year, captured the attention with their costumes.

Meanwhile, despite the problems that Christian Jesús González Nodal currently faces with his label, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”, “De los besos que te di te”, “Te falla”, among many others, met with his family to celebrate a very special date.

Which would undoubtedly make Cristy Nodal happy, who also appears in a photo posing with his first-born son and his famous girlfriend at the elegant dinner in his honor.

The Caborca ​​native appears in several photographs with a set of black garments that complemented the entire outfit for that night, while for his part, the “Princess of Latin Pop“She wore a more elaborate makeup.

The “future wife” of the musician 22 years old, spared no expense to look like an elegant catrina with makeup that covered her face in white and to which she added lines around her eyes with sparkling stones and red flowers in a headdress that contrasted with all the look.

In a black dress with flowers engraved on a thin fabric, Belinda wore a spectacular characterization, made with the talented hands of Bere de la Rosa, artist of brushes and face painting.

Belinda and the “Mexican singer-songwriter“They posed as a catrina and a catrín, respectively, at the celebration of Cristy Nodal, mother of the Mexican regional singer. The couple shared on their social networks how shocking the birthday celebration of the relative was”former judge of La Voz“.

The party spared no expense, because through what was reconstructed by the stories on Instagram, the luxuriousness of the celebration was noticed. The Nodal family took advantage of the proximity of Silvia Cristina’s birthday to establish a Day of the Dead theme. Those attending the party put on makeup and personified the occasion.

Attention soon turned to “The Nodeli“and immediately the photographs circulated through various media and some of the fan page dedicated to the couple in which various moments of the gala with their respective characters are appreciated.