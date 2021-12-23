Christian Nodal and Belinda debut Disguised in the cinema? | Instagram

Christian Nodal and Belinda They attend the cinema alone for the first time and leave everyone surprised after the interpreter of “regional music”, attended in disguise.

The singer, Christian Nodal and Belinda they decided to go to a movie theater to enjoy the “Spiderman” movie.

Christian nodal He was featured in one of the videos he shared from his Instagram account and showed off his Spiderman costume. The “Belinda’s fiancé“, accompanied the material with a message dedicated to the Spanish.

Guess where I’m going … The best couple forever and ever love. @belindapop

Christian Nodal and Belinda debut Disguised in the cinema? Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “Goodbye Love“, he showed off his full-body outfit from a closet in the recording he shared 20 hours ago on his official account, the same one in which he now accumulates 7.9 million followers.

In another of the videos, the “Sonoran“figure very close to the” naturalized Mexican “, from the movie theater, where they were getting ready to enjoy the new film” Spider-man New Home “, which is already in theaters.

The “composer” appears with his face covered by the cloak of the disguise while “Beli“make one of the character’s signs with your hand

Our first time at the movies, you can read the message accompanying the description, followed by a heart emoji.

“The Nodeli“They are one of the most acclaimed couples on Instagram, one of the most controversial in the middle of the show and also one of the most loved by the public, since they made their relationship known they have received strong criticism.

Despite this, Christian Jesús González Nodal has faced criticism and has even defended his fiancée from them as well as from those who do not believe in their relationship.

It did not take long for the fans of the romantic duet to share their reactions, and especially their best vibes, particularly for the next stage they are about to live, by joining their lives soon.

According to the latest rumors, the celebrities, who announced their engagement on May 25, through an Instagram post, would be preparing their next link.

The “former judge of La Voz“, featured on a recent cover of the magazine Who together with Belinda Peregrín Schüll, in which they anticipated some details of their future plans, and of the great event in which Nodal seeks to make a beautiful wedding come true and thus pamper the interpreter of “Beautiful betrayal”.