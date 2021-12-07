Christian Nodal does not lose the floor amid so much success | Instagram

Christian Nodal recently won his fourth Grammy and his US tour is Sold Out, the “Sonoran“He revealed how he keeps his feet on solid ground in the face of such success.

The singer Christian Nodal, has been one of the fastest growing musicians and his 22 years He is one of the most acclaimed in his native Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Argentina, Central America and several countries in Europe.

The same interpreter of songs like “Goodbye Love“,” Bottle after bottle “,” A drunkard is born “, among others, shared more details about him:

I define myself as a d0l0r of hu3v0s and a good person “, the” Mexican regional “talks about everything and reveals that it helps him not to lose the floor after so much success.

Christian Nodal has known success in the first person, and it was in a recent interview in the dressing room of the now famous “composer“before performing with his audience in Los Angeles, at a Youtube Theater, without a single free space.

The son of Silvia Christian Nodal and Jaime González is a shy, respectful, joking boy who is very devoted to his audience.

The key to his triumph at such a young age, in addition to his talent, lies in his team that lives for and by him. His mother, Cristy, who accompanies him all the time, his uncle, who is the musical director; his musicians whom he never allows to be replaced by anyone, his publicist Conchita Oliva and the head in charge of making everything possible, who bet everything he had on the career of his son, his father Jaime González.

The Belinda’s fiancé no topic escapes him: Success, fame, music, love, his desire not to lose his flat, and that video at a dinner next to the “pop star“and part of her team who play a joke on her that doesn’t come off very well.

It was in recent days that a video circulated on the Twitter social network that “The Nodeli“They are having dinner with a group of people, including make-up artist Alfonso Whaitsman who makes up the team”Spanish“.

At one point, they began to sing the anticipated mañanitas for González Nodal de 22 years in a tone like a joke and it was Belinda who made the melody sound the most when she rang the cutlery that was on the table at that moment but it was Christian Nodal who stopped the blonde’s hand in a gesture of impatience.

Christian Jesús González Nodal responded to this and other issues in an interview that was conducted during his trips to Nevada and Reno, the latter, the site where he would perform at the emblematic Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.