It is no secret to anyone that Belinda and Christian Nodal form one of the most unexpected romances in the music industry, as very few imagined that the blue-eyed woman would find love in the ranchera singer.

And it is that at almost 30 years of age, Belinda has had a series of suitors that many would like such as Zac Efron, Giovani Dos Santos and Criss Angel.

But it was in August 2020 when the program “La Voz México” became the ideal setting for the singer and actress to find the love of her life in one of her companions, and it was nothing more and nothing less than Christian Nodal.

Since then, users of social networks have witnessed the love of the couple, as they do not stop sharing each of their moments together, and their great celebrations.

It should be noted that the lovers have been quite careful with their personal lives, as they have tried to take much of their romance out of the press and social networks.

Very few believed that their romance was true. Photo: People in Spanish

For this reason, every glimpse they show of their romance immediately becomes a trend, and now, it has been the interpreter of “Goodbye love” who has exhibited his fiancée in full intimacy.

Belinda’s sensual dance to her fiancé

It is no secret to anyone that Belinda has always been a very beautiful and sensual woman, proof of this are the burning images she shares through her social networks.

It should be noted that the explosion of that facet comes since she decided to venture into the urban genre, since it was this year 2021 when the blonde participated with Tini and Lola Indigo in the song “School Girl”.

But now, the singer has been revealed to everyone through social networks and all at the hands of her future husband, who dared to share an intimate video of the singer.

It was through Nodal’s InstaStories, where the Netflix star is seen, in what appeared to be an intimate and personal dance, with a semi strip tease included.

In a Mexican regional singer he added in a text that he made the imagination of his followers travel, because with a mischievous “MMMM” he let his fans enjoy the sensuality of his future wife.

Belinda and Nodal are already planning the wedding

The couple decided to open their hearts to the magazine Who, and share their plans for the future, both together and personally, in addition to ensuring that the wedding will be as the star always dreamed of.

The publication was able to speak with the couple, as they shared that both seek to start a family and have children, as they have managed to tie their agendas to make their dreams come true.

The couple is already preparing the wedding of the year. Photo: Alex Córdova / Who

And it is that few could imagine the also actress as a mother, but to the publication that it is a dream she has and ensures that the two have talked about the subject because they are very much in love.

“It is a wish that we both have and we have already talked about it,” said the interpreter.

So far they have not revealed any secrets of the union, but the rancheras interpreter did say that: “I want Beli to have the wedding of her dreams, and that it be as she imagined it since she was a child,” she said.

Singers love is about to reach the next level. Photo: Alex Córdova / Who

