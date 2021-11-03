Christian Nodal banned? will not sing with Belinda or with MS | Instagram

Christian Nodal seems to have been vetoed in the media, which would prevent him from “regional mexican“sing alongside artists like MS band, and including his own girlfriend Belinda.

The singer Christian Nodal would be facing a series of difficulties, this, after the “Sonoran“It was supposedly” banned “in the media, so it will not be able to offer presentations or duets as with Belinda or any other group, as they refer.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Christan Nodal, He would have sued the record company he worked with through his father’s own company, JG Music, so the record company would have already begun to do its thing.

Christian Nodal would be “banned” and will not sing with Belinda or with MS, explains journalist Gil Barrera. Capture Instagram

“Whoever works with Nodal will pay millions of pesos”

The “Belinda’s fiancé“, Christan Jesús González Nodal, would have filed a lawsuit against” Fonovista Records “and” Universal Music “as it transpired a few days ago, apparently the complaint by the” native of Caborca ​​”referred to” breach of contract. ”

For this reason, according to the journalist Gilberto Barrera, through his column in a well-known newspaper, the company has already begun to do its thing.

No one can do business with Christiana Nodal and whoever ignores this measure will be fined more than 3 million pesos, Gil points out in the column.

Apparently, according to the columnist, Gil Barrera, the response of the record company with which the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“, in the last years he comes with everything.

The company reportedly requested the support of AMPROFON (Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms) to issue a statement so that the media could reproduce the interpreter’s songs.

However, that would not be all since in said lawsuit, they would also request, avoid having a business nexus with Christian Nodal’s parents, (the same ones who represent him) as well as with his girlfriend and fiancee Belinda Peregrín.

The “ex-judge of La Voz” would sue the record company with which he worked with him in recent years, and the conflict seems to come very strong after the duet that the musician recorded with Banda MS: “La Sinvergüenza”, according to to the aforementioned.

Christian Nodal, who a few weeks ago released his new video clip for “La Sinvergüenza”