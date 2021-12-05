Does Christian Nodal rude Belinda? Fans react | Instagram

Christian Nodal would make a rudeness to Belinda and users of social networks would react against him “regional mexican“.

The singer Christian Nodal received a shower of criticism after they claim, he manifested some rudeness against his fiancée.

The followers and users of social networks did not take long to show their disapproval to Christian nodal, after the images that circulated where “The Nodeli“They were in the middle of a dinner.

In the images of the video you can see the moment in which they sing “happy birthday” to the “former judge of La Voz“This as a joke to have a good time, would be a somewhat advanced celebration for Christian Jesús González Nodal who on January 11 will celebrate his 23 years.

The “Belinda’s fiancé“He was in a restaurant accompanied by the” naturalized Mexican “and some other friends in which Alfonso Whaitsman even appeared, at one point he was caught between nervous laughter and applause at the end of the chants.

Does Christian Nodal rude Belinda? Fans react. Photo: Twitter Capture

Suddenly, Belinda begins to make repeated sounds to add more emotion to the moment in which Nodal is approached by a grape with a candle.

The future wife of Christian Nodal, makes loud noises with her plate and a spoon, however, Nodal’s reaction was to take her by the arm and stop her, apparently, the music star would not like the behavior of “Beli”.

However, to the denounced “Princess of pop“She did not seem to care so much so she continued smiling and enjoying the evening. Immediately, the Sonoran was the target of comments for his not delicate movement.

Among the various reactions, fans assured that he was desperate for the actions of the singer of “Light without gravity“.

The recognized with Billboard and Latin Grammy Awards, Christian Jesús González Nodal, announced his commitment to the also TV actress, businesswoman, composer, etc., on May 25, 2021, this in the middle of a photograph that the “model” shared on her Instagram account.

With a great ring valued at more than 3 million dollars (around 60 million pesos) with a great evening organized by the “singer-songwriter“, the commitment between the two figures of music became official for the fans and followers of both.

A few weeks ago, the journalist, Marco Antonio Silva, revealed that the possible wedding date of Los Nodeli could be in December, when the agendas of both coincide, however, so far neither of them has confirmed the alleged versions.