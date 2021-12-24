Christian Nodal assured that Belinda is the best couple “forever and ever”

Photo: Manuel Velasquez / .

Like a true fan, Christian Nodal wore his best Spiderman t-shirt to go to the movies to see “Spider-Man No Way Home.”

“Guess where I’m going. The best couple for ever and ever Amen @belindapop ”, was the message that Nodal wrote along with the story he shared on his Instagram account to show his outfit.

The outfit that the Mexican singer wore consists of a red sweater with a large spider in the middle, a kind of hat that covers his head and part of his face, which appears to be a dark jean and red shoes. The photo to show off her outfit was taken in front of the mirror.

Then in a video shared in their stories too, He is seen next to Belinda quite huddled while the singer makes the traditional Spiderman sign with her hands. It seems that the cute couple enjoyed the film, which has been a resounding success worldwide.

Belinda and Christian Nodal, who got engaged on May 25, 2021, have left several images impossible to forget in these last months of the year.

The sensual dance that Belinda did to her fiancé in the bedroom and in which he showed his sensual movement of hips and Nodal’s gesture to his girlfriend when she, in the company of friends, made a little joke on her in a restaurant they marked part of the final stretch of the year for the beautiful couple of Mexican singers.

To end 2021 and welcome a new year, in which we hope that the couple’s wedding will take place, Belinda decorated her home with not just one Christmas tree, but two.

One of them is full of stuffed animals, spheres and bows, in which gold and silver colors predominate, while different pink decorative elements are seen on the second tree.

Besides the trees, Throughout the house there are different Christmas elements such as santas, elves and sleighs. This is how he let it be seen in his Instagram stories.

