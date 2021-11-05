Furious and frustrated, Christian Nodal has shown himself with the Universal Music company for not having reached a good arrangement for the renewal / cancellation of a contract from which he had actually wanted to release for a long time.

This situation now has his music in limbo and, worse yet, has the artist in serious legal trouble.

But why did the problem grow?

1.- Nodal had been expressing his disagreements with the record company for some time, even going so far as to say publicly that he had a “toxic relationship”.

“I make music for the heart, not for numbers or fashions,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Do not tell me to put nitro to get music that, for my part, everything is ready from uuuuh. You have to tell the record company to get on with it ”, among other tweets.

2.- The interpreter of “Bottle after bottle” sat down to negotiate with the representatives of Universal Music, but did not reach an agreement regarding the renewal of the contract but neither did he obtain his immediate freedom.

3.- Annoyed, Nodal staff announced prematurely and indiscreetly that he was already with another company, with which he worked his new song. The problem, those close to the artist tell us, is that he still has a current contract with Universal Music that he is obliged to fulfill and which he refuses.

4.- Faced with this situation, the Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms, which brings together the country’s record companies, issued a warning letter to businessmen and artists, so that they refrain from hiring, disclosing, manufacturing, distributing, commercialize, exploit and / or sell any type of sound recording by Christian Nodal and that everything must be consented to by Universal.

The warning goes to all platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify and Amazon, Google, among many more, to television stations such as Azteca and any broadcast window of its music, as well as to promoters that hire it, such as Ocesa and Live Nation.

“You are informed that Universal Music Group México SA de CV have filed perpetrative measures against JG Music SA de CV, Silvia Cristina Nodal Jiménez, Christian Jesús González Nodal, also known by his stage name Christian Nodal, Jesús. Jaime González Terrazas, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga and / or Banda de Sergio Lizárraga known as Banda MS Operadora de Centros de Espectáculos SA de CV (Ocesa), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Promotodo México SA de CV, Producciones Landon SA de CV, Sony Music Entertainment México SA de CV, Sony BMG Music Entertainment México SA de CV, The Orchard ”.

The letter points to individuals, such as Belinda Peregrín Schüll, Nodal’s fiancee and who intervenes in the video that her boyfriend made with MS.

“To Belinda Pellegrin to refrain from making, producing, exploiting, promoting, marketing, broadcasting or recording any video clip, videogram, phonogram, sound recording with the solo and / or joint performance of the future defendant Christian Nodal”

5.- Now, artists who had contemplated it in their next concerts and in recordings of their albums now have to “uninvite” it and stop any collaboration that Nodal does independently until they resolve their differences with their record label. Only the materials that I had already recorded for Universal remain.

Nodal, 22, started his career in 2016; Since his debut, he quickly positioned himself as one of the youngest and most promising representatives of the Mexican regional genre in the music industry. In just five years, he has released four albums, has received awards such as the Latin Grammy and the Billboard, and has amassed 8.8 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Information about El Universal