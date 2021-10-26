Christian Nodal sues record label, “lost several million” | Instagram

Christian Nodal would have filed a demand millionaire through JG Music, to two major labels for “breach of contract.”

The “singer“Christian Nodal, would have sued one of his record labels, it would be through JG Music, according to versions, it belongs to his father”Sonoran“, who would have claimed” breach of millionaire contract “, they assure.

The interpreter of famous songs like “Goodbye Love“,” Bottle after Bottle “,” They didn’t tell you wrong “,” I failed you “,” From the kisses I gave you “, etc., he ignored the international prestige of the music company after locating some inconsistencies.

The millions that escaped from the hands of Christian nodal thanks to “Fonovista Records” and “Universal Music”, they would have a strong consequence, as shared by TvyNovelas magazine, so the “Belinda’s fiancé“He did not hesitate to take decisive action.

Christian Jesús González Nodal has become one of the greatest exponents of the genre “regional mexican“Already at 22 years old, he has been the recipient of various awards, including Grammy and Billboard awards.

The recently distinguished “Regional Mexican Artist of the Soloist Year” would have met to try to establish common agreements with the members of both companies, however, the meetings would not yield the expected results.

According to the magazine’s publication reports, “both parties were in said negotiations,” however, details of alleged “breaches” by the label emerged.

They tried to smooth some points and establish new negotiations, however, there was no agreement. “The record company that belongs to Christian Nodal’s father withdrew from the table and later sued the record company, the publication would point out.

Apparently, thanks to this meeting, the “former judge of La Voz“They noticed other details, which motivated JG Music to look for his lawyers.

Long ago, the “composer“He would have manifested in social networks certain disagreements that he maintained with the record company, saying that” he already had ready material “however the aforementioned record company” was not mobilizing. “

Do not tell me to put nitro to get music, for my part everything is ready from uuuuuhhh. You have to tell the label to get on with it, he wrote in past publications.

Recently, Christian Nodal made the Tour Ay ay ay! by various places in the republic and it was one of his most recent presentations in Mazatlán, Sinaloa which placed “The Nodeli“, Christian Nodal and Belinda, the target of the comments again.

The artist started his tour after taking a vacation from social networks, an impulse to resume his career and avoid the rumors that have accompanied his relationship with the singer of Spanish origin with whom he has remained for 14 months and with whom he is engaged today. .

So far, the Universal Music company and Fonovisa Records have not responded or issued any comment on the complaint filed by the native of Caborca, Sonora, who signed a contract precisely on the date he was of legal age, on November 11. January 2017.