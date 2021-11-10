Christian Nodal denies being banned by the label ¿Puro circo? | Instagram

Christian Nodal clarified the issue of the supposed veto that his record company would have imposed on him after the demand that the interpreter initiated against the company: “Pure circus.”

The “singer“Christian Nodal, recently denied being” banned “as has circulated in recent weeks, the 22-year-old composer, he assures, everything was an” armed circus “by his old record company (Universal).

#NodalLibre, Neither @MUSICMEXICO, nor @UNIVERSALMUSICA will be able to stop the music that belongs to all of you … # NODALLIBRE, reads the message that accompanied the description of the video.

Christian Nodal denies being banned by the label ¿Puro circo? Photo: Instagram Capture

Christian nodal recently broke the silence and through his Instagram account, clarified once and for all, his situation, denying that there is “such a veto”: The “singer-songwriter“He pointed out at the beginning of the clip:” Something is going on, cab *** and I wanted to clear things up. “

The “regional mexican“who has stood out with topics such as” They did not tell you badly “,” Bottle after bottle “,” Of the kisses that I gave you “, among many others, sent a message to the fans in order to reassure them and reiterate that his career It will continue as it has been until today.

Christian Jesús González Nodal claimed “to have a document, issued by a judge in which they demarcate from everything that the record company assured, denying him the reproduction of his music and the elaboration of songs with other colleagues.”

All the measures requested by Universal …. DENIED, there is no such veto, it is false, so false that a judge is ordering it, ok, assured the interpreter of “Goodbye Love”.

“They won’t stop my music”

The “Belinda’s fiancé “He said, he believes that this is due to an “armed circus” by the record company itself after he will refuse to renew his contract with the company, so there is currently no current contract with Universal.

So the native of Caborca, Sonora, Jesús González Nodal, once again assured that “there is Christian Nodal for a while … They will not be able to stop my music,” he says.

The “son of Cristy Nodal and Jaime González“, he asked his fans, they will help him spread the video so that everyone knows his position in this situation.

It is impossible for them to continue committing this kind of slavery to recording artists by force, the 22-year-old said.

Christian Jesús González Nodal, “former judge of La Voz“, he commented that the recent armed campaigns against him are an” injustice “,

I have made my five years of career clean, working very hard for all of you … Universal did not want me to leave and they took all this out by force “he commented in the video that reached 1,200,077 views.

Immediately, the future husband of “Beli” received various supportive comments through his Instagram account, after a few weeks ago it emerged that the winner of awards such as “Grammys and Billboard” could not make any presentation alone or with other artists.