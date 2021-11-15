Christian Nodal How did you ask Belinda for her hand? Circulate video | Instagram

Christian Nodal would have shared an unpublished video in which he appears with Belinda precisely on the most romantic night of his days, the day that the “Mexican regional” made the marriage proposal to the “pop star.”

The singer Christian Nodal and Belinda announced their engagement on May 25, however, the images that captured the moment would have been reserved only for the couple.

Recently, the interpreter of songs like “Goodbye Love“,” Of the kisses that I gave you “,” They did not tell you wrong “,” Bottle after bottle “, among many others, a video would have circulated in which he shares some of the moments of the beautiful moment with his partner, the” naturalized Mexican “.

Christian Nodal How did you ask Belinda for her hand? Circulate video. Photo: Instagram Capture

We remember that the originally from Caborca, would have surprised the Spanish with an expensive diamond valued at more than 3 million pesos, around (60 million Mexican pesos) which left everyone with their mouths open.

In the footage from the recording, the “former judge of La Voz“, Christian Jesús González Nodal, shares some very romantic images with the” Princess of Latin Pop “, with whom he has been dating since August last year.

In the midst of various questions and comments in which they pressured the couple to take another step in their relationship, the commitment between them finally materialized nine months after their romance.

It was in the restaurant “Salvaje” in Barcelona, ​​Spain, which was decorated with roses and candles being the perfect setting for the “composer“I asked the TV actress be his wife.

Moments later, the “Nodeli“As they are called by their loyal followers, they shared a series of images on their respective Instagram accounts where, to this day, they have 7.8 million subscribers.

An image says more than a thousand words …. The happiest woman in the world, reads the message that accompanied a carousel of captures in Belinda’s account.

Meanwhile, the son of Silvia Christina Nodal and Jaime González, accompanied a short video that immortalized the moment with the message: “I miss you.”

Undoubtedly, the images of the clip reflect great happiness on the part of both of them, who until today have revealed very few details about their next wedding, which is presumed to be this year in December, as revealed by the journalist, Marco Antonio Silva.

According to the specialist in shows, Christian and “Beli” of 22 and 32 apparently, would have chosen this date since their work schedules coincide, allowing them to take some personal time.